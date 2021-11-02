CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

MPLX pursuing alternatives to Alaskan logistics, storage operations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - MPLX LP said on Tuesday it is pursuing strategic alternatives for its Alaskan logistics and storage operations, which could include a sale.

MPLX, a partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets, also is advancing its key growth projects in the Permian Basin related to areas including crude and natural gas, it said during a third-quarter earnings call.

Though takeaway capacity constraints have continued to limit production, MPLX has seen increased activity and volume growth in the Permian and the Bakken, it said.

"We continue to be really bullish on natural gas and NGL (natural gas liquids) growth," said Chief Commercial Officer Timothy Aydt. "I do believe we're well-positioned in the Permian in particular to take advantage of the investments we've made thus far."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

KKR To Acquire Storage Tank Operator Central Tank Terminal

Transaction marks KKR’s first infrastructure investment in Japan. KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will acquire Japanese chemical storage tank operator Central Tank Terminal (“CTT” or the “Company”) from an affiliate of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (“MIRA”). The investment will be used to reinforce CTT’s leading position in the chemical storage tank industry and to pursue future growth opportunities, including bolt-on acquisitions.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics

Latest Market Research on "Worldwide Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
irei.com

Related Fund, Greenfield Partners sell logistics operator for $350m

Related Fund Management (RFM) and Greenfield Partners has announced the $350 million sale of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments to retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), which is one Quiet’s leading brands it serves. The buyer was not disclosed. Under Greenfield and RFM’s leadership, the company built out a nationwide network...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

A Technical Strategy for GXO Logistics

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of his Mad Money program Monday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Malcolm Wilson, CEO of GXO Logistics (GXO) , the warehouse and logistics company. GXOt just delivered a five-cents-a-share earnings beat and raised its full-year outlook. Wilson said business remains strong at GXO and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Mplx Lp#Logistics#Infrastructure#Mplx#Alaskan#Permian
naturalgasworld.com

Texas storage operator claims carbon neutrality

Katy storage facility is the first in the US to achieve carbon neutrality. Enstor Gas, the largest privately-held natural gas storage operator in the US, said October 27 it had achieved carbon neutrality at its Katy storage and transportation facility in Texas. It is the first such carbon neutral natural...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Column-Profit-taking hits hedge funds' oil positions: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Petroleum-related derivative markets were hit by the largest wave of hedge fund selling last week for almost three months as portfolio managers realised some profits after the recent rally in oil prices. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 45 million barrels in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Spotlight News

The Road to Zero

DUTCHESS COUNTY — Thirty miles east of Poughkeepsie in the town of Dover, the Cricket Valley Energy Center occupies an old industrial site that was vacant for 20 years. Today, the place also points to the way of decarbonization in the energy industry. The 1,100-megawatt Cricket Valley power plant, in operation since 2020, is one […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
InvestorPlace

7 Oil Stocks That Could Be Portfolio Gushers as Prices Hit a 7-Year High

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal explained the opportunity in oil stocks succinctly. It begins by noting that Big Oil is generating massive cash flows on high oil prices. Those massive cash flows are leading to record revenues. That news in and of itself bodes well for oil...
TRAFFIC
baltimorenews.net

How to Make Money in Logistics?

Soon after discovering that one can make good money in logistics, we begin considering it a good career. Logistics, a sought-after sector for employment, is considered a low-skilled industry that can earn you a "Richie Rich" title. It's no secret that you can make good money in this sector, the...
INDUSTRY
Killeen Daily Herald

The Co-operators Group Selects Audatex APU as Exclusive Alternative Parts Sourcing Vendor

Technology enables fast and easy selection of sustainable recycled parts. WESTLAKE, Texas and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Solera | Audatex (Canada), the global provider of risk and asset management software and services to the automotive, fleet and property ecosystems, today announced that The Co-operators Group, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative, has selected Audatex and its APU solution as its exclusive alternative parts sourcing vendor.
WESTLAKE, TX
althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

TreeHouse Foods considers divestiture, sale plans

Nov 8 (Reuters) - TreeHouse Foods Inc is exploring options including a possible sale of the company or a divestiture of its meal preparation business to focus on its snacks and beverages division, the packaged foods maker said on Monday. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November

ConocoPhillips recently added more fuel to its cash flow engine. Devon Energy is returning even more cash to investors. Diamondback Energy plans to hold the line on production to maximize its cash flow. Oil prices have soared more than 67% this year, including rallying by double digits in October. While...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy