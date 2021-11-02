CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHHR Provides Update On State COVID-19 Response

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 1, 2021, there are currently 6,940 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,450 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 47-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Jackson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 67-year old female from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Fayette County, and a 65-year old female from Marshall County.

“As we express our deepest sympathies to these families, we must continue doing our part to combat further spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today to prevent further loss of life.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (57), Berkeley (438), Boone (155), Braxton (37), Brooke (68), Cabell (257), Calhoun (43), Clay (38), Doddridge (50), Fayette (146), Gilmer (38), Grant (68), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (85), Hancock (127), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (84), Jefferson (110), Kanawha (664), Lewis (71), Lincoln (135), Logan (91), Marion (271), Marshall (90), Mason (44), McDowell (69), Mercer (239), Mineral (107), Mingo (104), Monongalia (513), Monroe (29), Morgan (42), Nicholas (164), Ohio (100), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (146), Putnam (303), Raleigh (298), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (88), Summers (41), Taylor (126), Tucker (27), Tyler (11), Upshur (88), Wayne (88), Webster (44), Wetzel (65), Wirt (16), Wood (286), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

The post DHHR Provides Update On State COVID-19 Response appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Metro News

DHHR releases latest COVID-19 case numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia increased slightly in numbers reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are at 6,635 active cases. COVID deaths are now at 4,490 after 15 deaths were added Wednesday. The recent deaths include a 70-year old...
CHARLESTON, WV
ocala-news.com

Marion County health official provides update on COVID-19 cases, trends

Mark Lander, the Florida Department of Health Administrator in Marion County, provided an update on COVID-19 cases within Marion County. During Tuesday’s Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Lander discussed COVID-19 cases within the county during the week of October 22 to October 29. In total, there were 230...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wlen.com

Lenawee County/State of Michigan COVID-19 Update

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the public on their latest COVID-19 numbers. On Thursday, the LCHD reported 48 new confirmed cases, with 18 in the hospital. There have been 190 total COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. That number has not increased since our last report.
MICHIGAN STATE
ohio.gov

COVID-19 Update: Governor DeWine Provides Update on COVID Exposure, Pediatric Vaccination Information

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today updated Ohioans about his recent COVID-19 exposure. The Governor cancelled public events through Sunday after he and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to COVID-19 by staff members who tested positive. Governor and Mrs. DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to test while monitoring for any symptoms.
COLUMBUS, OH
