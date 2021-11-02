DHHR Provides Update On State COVID-19 Response

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 1, 2021, there are currently 6,940 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,450 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 47-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Jackson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 67-year old female from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Fayette County, and a 65-year old female from Marshall County.

“As we express our deepest sympathies to these families, we must continue doing our part to combat further spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today to prevent further loss of life.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (57), Berkeley (438), Boone (155), Braxton (37), Brooke (68), Cabell (257), Calhoun (43), Clay (38), Doddridge (50), Fayette (146), Gilmer (38), Grant (68), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (85), Hancock (127), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (84), Jefferson (110), Kanawha (664), Lewis (71), Lincoln (135), Logan (91), Marion (271), Marshall (90), Mason (44), McDowell (69), Mercer (239), Mineral (107), Mingo (104), Monongalia (513), Monroe (29), Morgan (42), Nicholas (164), Ohio (100), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (146), Putnam (303), Raleigh (298), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (88), Summers (41), Taylor (126), Tucker (27), Tyler (11), Upshur (88), Wayne (88), Webster (44), Wetzel (65), Wirt (16), Wood (286), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

The post DHHR Provides Update On State COVID-19 Response appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .