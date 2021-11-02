Raleigh County Commission Makes Donation To Beckley Salvation Army, More Funding Is Needed

The Raleigh County Commission has presented those with the Beckley Salvation Army a $15,000 check to help fund construction of their new building, but more funding is needed.

Back on Sept. 7, commissioners unanimously agreed to help fund construction of the building, which will be located at 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, the site of the former John W. Eye building.

On Oct. 29, Commissioner Greg Duckworth presented the check to Major Ron Mott of the Salvation Army.

In a later interview with The West Virginia Daily News, Maj. Mott stated that with the addition of the financial support provided by the Raleigh County Commission, the Salvation Army has been able to raise $3 million through different foundations. However, they still need another million dollars to construct the actual building, and at least $2 million to equip it with desks, chairs, kitchen equipment and more.

“We hope to break ground at the end of November,” Mott said of actual building construction.

In order to raise the additional money, the Salvation Army is beginning a capital campaign on Dec.1 so that anyone who wishes to donate may do so.

According to Mott, the new building will provide a larger social service area for people who need food or rent and utility assistance. In addition, the new building will include a community gym, indoor walking track, a basketball court, a volleyball/pickleball court, locker rooms, areas for after-school tutoring, and more.

“We are focusing a lot on our youth and seniors,” Mott said of the design of the new building. The building will be all on one level, which means no steps for the elderly to climb, and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has promised to add a bus stop at the location for easy transportation to the site.

Once the building is functional, Mott said that they plan to start offering youth and adult basketball leagues, volleyball leagues and pickleball leagues.

On cold nights, Mott added that they will transform the gym into a warming shelter. He explained that a large vinyl curtain will drape down at the half-court line to separate men from women and children. The Salvation Army will provide supervision inside the warming station all night and breakfast in the morning.

Also, Mott said that the facility will serve as a place where children can come to get help with homework, or just have a place to play until their parents can get home from work.

“This way, they don’t have to go to an empty house,” Mott said.

For anyone interested in making a donation, Mott said to mail a check to the Beckley Salvation Army Attention Building Fund, 312 South Fayette Street, Beckley, WV, 25801. He said to make sure to write “building fund” on the memo line of the check.

Also, any donation may be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at the same address.

Mott said that every donation, no matter how small, will be accepted.

The goal is to be in the new building by May 2023.

