NRCTC Release Invitational Schedule

New River Community and Technical College has finalized the schedule for the 2022 New River CTC Invitational (NRI) presented by New, Taylor and Associates. In its fourth year, the NRI will bring twenty-five area high school basketball teams to Beckley for the event running January 3-8, 2022.

“With the upcoming New River CTC Invitational, we’re welcoming more teams, expanding to six days, and pairing up longtime foes to rekindle a rivalry at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.

The event kicks-off on Monday, with the Independence Patriots taking on the Richwood Lumberjacks. The Patriots will return an expansive group led by seniors Michael McKinney, Carter Adkins, Logan Phalin and Atticus Goodson. The Princeton Tigers will go up against the Mt. View Golden Knights followed by the Westside Renegades taking on the Webster County Highlanders.

Tuesday brings two new teams to the NRI. Governor Jim Justice and the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans make their debut appearance at the NRI playing against the Pikeview Lady Panthers. Defending State Champion Huntington Lady Highlanders will take on the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles. Tuesday’s games will conclude with a boys’ team match-up of the Huntington Highlanders making their first appearance at the NRI playing the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.

The defending single-A State Champion Man Hillbillies return to the NRI paired against the Richwood Lumberjacks on Wednesday. Additional matchups for Wednesday include the Pikeview Lady Panthers versus the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves, the Wyoming East Warriors will take on the James Monroe Mavericks, and the Mt. View Golden Knights versus the Liberty Raiders.

The talented A.J. Williams will lead the Liberty Raiders against the Pikeview Panthers on Thursday followed by the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves taking on the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans and the Princeton Tigers battling the Huntington Highlanders. The Westside Renegades versus the Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders will conclude Thursday’s action.

Friday night the defending AAA State Champion Shady Spring Tigers return to the NRI taking on sectional foe the Independence Patriots. The Cabell Midland Knights will go up against four-time NRI veteran the Greenbrier East Spartans in one of the premier weekend matchups. There will also be a matchup of top-ranked girls’ teams as the defending state champion Huntington Lady Highlanders will take on the Cabell Midland Lady Knights.

Championship Saturday will feature six exciting matchups highlighted by the Battle of Greenbrier County as the Greenbrier East Spartans take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers. The nightcap will pit longtime foes and rekindle the rivalry between the Logan Wildcats and the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles. Additional games on Saturday include the Webster County Highlanders versus the James Monroe Mavericks, the Wyoming East Warriors facing the Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders, Cabell Midland Lady Knights battling the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles, and the Cabell Midland Knights taking on the Shady Spring Tigers.

For the complete NRI schedule, visit the New River CTC website.

For more information about the New River CTC Invitational and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nrctcf.org, call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

