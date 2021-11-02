CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear Abby: Tuesday, November 2

By Abigail Van Buren
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

Family Friend Knows Too Much About Couple’s Finances

Dear Abby: I am friends with “Pete” and “Pam,” a couple I have known for more than 20 years. Pam is keeping secrets from Pete, and, unfortunately, I’m aware of it. I need a way to address my concerns to Pete. He works full-time in a great job, and his salary goes into a joint bank account. Pam handles all the finances and pays the bills — rent, car, etc. When Pete and I hang out and he asks Pam (who has the credit cards) for small amounts of money, she says, “Sorry, we don’t have it.” I understand that might be the case sometimes, but it happens ALL THE TIME. Pam also secretly borrows cash from me. She pays it back late sometimes, but not always. I talked with Pam and told her to tell Pete she borrows. I don’t think she did, and it concerns me. I’m her enabler but I’m putting my foot down and not doing it anymore. I’m worried because Pete thinks they have all this money saved for a house. I’m starting to think Pam has spent it, or most of it. How can I tell Pete as a friend to check the finances without starting World War III? I’d hate to lose my friends over this, but I’m afraid the money he is earning is going somewhere else — where, I have no idea. Please help. — In Danger of Losing Friends

Dear in Danger: Tell Pete everything you have written to me. If he is so financially ignorant that he doesn’t know how to check his balances and his credit rating, he should talk with a CPA for help ascertaining his financial status. Whether Pam has a spending problem or some other type of addiction, he needs to know. He also needs to know how long his dreams of homeownership may need to be postponed if what you are concerned about is true.

Dear Abby: I’m a 37-year-old woman who has had to move back to my mother’s home after ending a long-term relationship. I love her dearly and appreciate her letting me stay with her until I can get back on my feet. The problem is, I never have any alone time at home or even out when I socialize. She’s close with all my friends and frequently goes to the same bars and restaurants I do. When I go out on weekends, she invariably asks me where I’m going and then shows up and sits with me and my group. I love her, but I really need some space. I’m single. I want to meet people when I’m out, and I can’t do it with her there. When I try to talk to her about it, she gets upset and thinks I don’t “ever” want her around. That’s not true. I just want my own social life without her ALWAYS being there. Please help. — Needing Space in New Jersey

Dear Needing Space: It’s time for an adult conversation with Mama. Explain that you enjoy her company but need some time by yourself — whether it’s at home or with your friends. If you don’t want her beside you all the time when you’re home, agree on a place you can retreat to for some solitude — like your bedroom. When you’re going out with friends, be clear that you want SOME time with them without her being present because it inhibits you. This does not mean she’s not ever welcome, but maybe HALF the time. Encourage her to spend more time with her own friends. If she doesn’t have any, help her to find some. Your problem may be that your mother is simply lonely and starved for company.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

The post Dear Abby: Tuesday, November 2 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Dear Abby: Disrespectful husband won’t follow wife’s ‘no shoes’ policy

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been with my wonderful husband for 15 years. I currently work from home with our small children, ages 4 and 1. I have a “no shoes in the house” policy (always have), but my husband prefers to wear shoes in the house. We have bought numerous pairs of sneakers to be used as inside shoes, but he often wears them outside to mow the grass or run to the gas station.
RELATIONSHIPS
LehighValleyLive.com

Dear Abby: Snoring and CPAP keep couple up at night

DEAR ABBY: I’m divorced and dating a man who is 10 years younger. We live together and pretty much have a great relationship. About a year ago, he told me he was losing sleep because of my heavy snoring. I was put on CPAP and use the machine several nights a week. Well, sometimes the air hose may leak and cause a sound, or the mask makes my face sore. I’ve switched several styles, but nothing helped, so I don’t always use it. Anyway, my nightly torture is him fussing and carrying on about my snoring and/or the CPAP. He is constantly waking me up, shouting at me because it isn’t covering my face properly or, God forbid, I fall asleep before putting it on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Dear Abby: Female workers prefer to maintain professionalism

DEAR ABBY: My co-workers and I want to know how to handle customers who ask us out. We are an all-female staff at a liquor store, and our job is kind of like being a bartender without pouring drinks. Our customers are happy to see us after a long day at work and sometimes misinterpret our excellent customer service skills as flirting and ask us out.
JOBS
Midland Daily News

Dear Abby: Dirty shoes create a stink in clean home

DEAR ABBY: I've been with my wonderful husband for 15 years. I currently work from home with our small children, ages 4 and 1. I have a "no shoes in the house" policy (always have), but my husband prefers to wear shoes in the house. We have bought numerous pairs of sneakers to be used as inside shoes, but he often wears them outside to mow the grass or run to the gas station.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Boston Herald

Dear Abby: Husband’s filthy shoes are doing his wife dirty

Dear Abby: I’ve been with my wonderful husband for 15 years. I currently work from home with our small children, ages 4 and 1. I have a “no shoes in the house” policy (always have), but my husband prefers to wear shoes in the house. We have bought numerous pairs of sneakers to be used as inside shoes, but he often wears them outside to mow the grass or run to the gas station.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

My Life as a Domestic "Dear Abby"

The “domestic arts” (cooking, cleaning and the like) are having a resurgence. But June Streets, now 92, was among an early wave of women who excelled at so-called homemaking. In the 1950s, she was part of a small team at the Good Housekeeping Institute that spent its days answering the phone and responding to letters about “every domestic crisis imaginable.”
HOME & GARDEN
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
CinemaBlend

After Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Her Mother, Lynne Spears Is Asking The Conservatorship For Money

Britney Spears has finally felt free enough to begin speaking about the mistreatment she says she’s been subjected to because of her 13-year conservatorship, at the hands of many of the people closest to her. Earlier this week, the star spoke out against her mother, Lynne Spears, for the first time, and now the elder Spears is asking that the conservatorship pay her a pretty large amount of money for legal fees.
CELEBRITIES
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should I Date a Man Who Vows He’ll Leave Me Penniless When He Dies?

Recently I met a man I liked. Unfortunately, he's divorced with five kids. His kids live in a different state far away. On our first date, he made it clear that he is very wealthy and that when he dies, all his money is going to his children. I immediately got turned off. It just didn't sound right. He broke the family unit that included five children, invited someone new in (me), and said, when I die, you'll have to get a blanket and sleep outside, basically. I feel that’s wrong.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parents struggle to cope with child’s antics

Dear Amy: My wife and I are parents of four children under the age of 10. Life during the pandemic has been a challenge for us, to say the least. We have very close friends, “Roberta and Vincent.” We have spent quite a bit of time with them, and our children have become close.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
chicagolighthouse.org

In Honor of Abby

Proud Grandparents Who Made a Difference at The Chicago Lighthouse. When their granddaughter, Abby, was born without eyes in 2005, Jon and Mary weren’t sure what to do. A friend of a friend, who has a son who is blind, immediately recommended The Chicago Lighthouse’s Birth-to-Three Program as a resource for guidance and support.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Chris Pratt says Instagram backlash made him go to bed ‘depressed’

Chris Pratt has said he went to bed “upset” and “depressed” after he was criticised for praising his wife for giving him a “healthy” daughter.Many fans took his Instagram post to be a shot at his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he also shares a child but one who suffers with several health issues.Pratt returned to Instagram to address the response to his post: “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out.”The Guardians of the Galaxy actor then said he started listening...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Vax the kids? A bitter dispute for separated couples

Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
KIDS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy