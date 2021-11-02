CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Holding Food Drive

By WV Daily News
 5 days ago

Eastern Greenbrier Middle School is holding a food drive Nov. 1 through Nov. 19.

Donate five items or more to be entered into a drawing for a Sugardale whole semi-boneless ham.

Nonperishable items can be placed inside the front entrance of EGMS. There will also be a list for donor’s name and phone number for the ham raffle.

Donations will be distributed to area food banks.

