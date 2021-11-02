Eastern Greenbrier Middle School is holding a food drive Nov. 1 through Nov. 19.

Donate five items or more to be entered into a drawing for a Sugardale whole semi-boneless ham.

Nonperishable items can be placed inside the front entrance of EGMS. There will also be a list for donor’s name and phone number for the ham raffle.

Donations will be distributed to area food banks.

The post Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Holding Food Drive appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .