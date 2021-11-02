CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Christmas Events Coming to Summers County

By by rebecca stalnaker
 5 days ago

With Halloween now in the past, announcements for Christmas events have already begun to roll in for the city of Hinton and Summers County. From festivals to music events, the county will be filled with holiday cheer this season.

So far, the first event coming to the area is a Christmas Portraits event. This will be hosted by Patricia Biars at The Hinton Hub. The dates for this event are Nov. 26 and 27. To set up an appointment call 304-308-9300 or Message Patricia Biars or Lisha Bragg through Facebook. For more information on this event, visit The Hinton Hub Ltd Co Facebook page.

Hinton Hope Foundation is holding a Christmas music event, A Hometown Hinton Christmas on Friday, Dec. 3. The event will take place at the Summers County Memorial Building from 7 until 10 p.m. The event will showcase local talent performing holiday music.

The Hinton Hometown Christmas Festival is next on the list. This event will take place in Downtown Hinton on Dec. 4 between 3 and 8 p.m. There will be a parade, tree lighting, vendors and food. Santa will also be present.

Finally, the Annual Historic Graham House Christmas Dinner is planned for Dec. 10 and 11. The cost is $25 per plate and reservations are required. In addition to the meal, there will be live music and apple cider. To make a reservation call or text Jimmy Bowling at 304-716-6430.

More information on these events as well as more announcements is likely to be available in the near future.

