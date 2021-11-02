U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a total of $1,000,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program to West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will be distributed over the next five years and will be used to support the implementation of the West Virginia Research Infrastructure Development (WV RID) Project, which will focus on building the core strength needed to develop competitive research and technology development methods and activities for the solution of scientific and technical problems at WVU.

“West Virginia has consistently been a leader in space exploration and research. This investment from NASA will help West Virginia remain at the forefront of our nation’s progress in space technology development, while providing our students and professors with the resources they need to contribute to the research infrastructure and capabilities of NASA’s EPSCoR program. I am so proud of the work done at WVU in this field, and I look forward to the impact this funding will have over the next five years and beyond,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginians like Katherine Johnson and Homer Hickam have been leaders in space exploration and paved the way for the many West Virginians working on NASA programs today. I’m pleased WVU has been chosen for this new project, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that supports research across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.

The post Capito, Manchin Announce NASA Developmental Project In W.Va. appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .