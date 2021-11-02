CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to brine a turkey for sure-fire tender results

By Laurel Randolph
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9exl_0ckACEQJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbalZ_0ckACEQJ00
Brining guarantees you'll have a juicy, flavorful Thanksgiving turkey.

Crystal Sing / EyeEm/Getty Images

  • Brining a turkey in advance is one of the best ways to season the meat and keep it juicy and tender.
  • A wet brine involves submerging the raw turkey in a mixture of salt and water with optional aromatics.
  • Dry brining is a popular alternative because it requires less effort and space.
  • Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories .

One way to guarantee a flavorful turkey? Brine it.

When it comes to brining a turkey, you've got two options: A traditional wet brine of soaking the bird in a salt solution. Or a dry brine (also called "pre-salting"), which involves applying salt to the turkey directly.

In either case, salt is the most important component. As the bird marinates, the salt permeates the meat, adding flavor and moisture.

"Brining your turkey helps to ensure a juicy and delicious - not dry - outcome is achieved once roasted," says Heidi Diestel, fourth-generation turkey farmer with Diestel Family Ranch . "It adds some extra insurance to the whole roasting process."

In addition to yielding a juicy bird and adding flavor, brine has the added bonus of acting as a tenderizer. "The salt in your brine also helps break down some of the turkey's proteins, which leads to a tender roasted bird," says Diestel.

Quick tip: Only brine natural turkeys that are minimally processed. If you're set on brining the bird, Diestal says to avoid turkeys labeled "kosher," "self-basting" and "water-added," since they are already infused with salt.

Wet or dry brine: Which is better?

The choice to wet brine or dry brine a turkey depends on your equipment, how much time and space you have, and how much effort you want to put into the whole process.

On a practical level, it's difficult to submerge an entire turkey overnight in the fridge. In addition to fridge space, you need a container big enough to hold the turkey submerged in water. The wet brining process takes anywhere from eight to 18 hours.

Dry brining is a popular alternative to wet brining because it cuts out the water so there's less to deal with. The process is literally just coating the raw bird in salt, plus herbs. However, dry brining typically takes more time than wet brining, up to three days.

How to wet brine a turkey

The basic ratio for a wet turkey brine is 1 cup of table salt (or 1.5 to 2 cups of kosher salt) to every 2 gallons of water. Remember: You need to be able to submerge the entire turkey in water, so make sure you've got a large enough container and fridge space.

  1. Choose the flavor profile. "The only must-have for a wet brine is salt," says Diestel, "but bay leaves, peppercorns, and rosemary work well, as do garlic cloves and citrus zest." You do not have to be as exact with herbs as you are with the salt. If you're using additional flavorings beyond salt, add them when you make the brine.
  2. Mix the brine solution. Dissolve 1 cup of table salt (or 1.5 to 2 cups of kosher salt) into 2 gallons of hot water. The water doesn't need to be boiling, just warm enough to dissolve the salt. If using herbs, add those in now. Be sure to let the solution cool completely.
  3. Submerge the turkey in the brine. Place the thawed and cleaned out turkey (remove the giblets) into a large stock pot , food-safe container , or brining bag and pour the cooled brining mixture over the turkey.

    Make sure the turkey is completely submerged. Add more brine solution if necessary, or weigh it down. Diestel recommends filling a plastic container with water and placing it on top, or top with a stack of clean plates.
  4. Cover and refrigerate. Place in the fridge and allow the turkey to brine for at least eight hours, or up to 18 hours. A longer brine will often yield a saltier bird.
  5. Rinse the turkey in cool water. Remove the turkey from the brine and rinse with cool water. Pat the turkey dry inside and out with paper towels and discard the brine.
  6. Cook the turkey as usual. Once thoroughly rinsed, proceed with roasting the turkey to your liking.

Important: To avoid cross-contamination as you're handling the raw turkey, remember to wash your hands and disinfect the workspace - including the sink - every step of the way.

Alternative method: Dry brining

If wet brining sounds like a lot of work, you'll want to learn the dry brine technique, which ditches the water and applies the salt directly to the bird.

While wet brining makes for a reliably juicy turkey, Diestel notes that it requires considerable fridge space and can be messy, thanks to all of the water-based brine. "Dry brining offers an easier alternative that often yields a crispier skin, but it's a longer process than wet brining," says Diestel.

To dry brine, make sure the turkey is cleaned out. First, pat the turkey dry with paper towels. Next, rub the turkey with kosher salt (1 to 2 teaspoons per pound of meat), making sure you get into the cavity of the turkey, as well as under the skin. Like with wet brining, you can also rub any additional herbs or spices.

Once salted, place the turkey in a large bowl or rimmed baking sheet. Store it uncovered in the fridge, at least one hour per pound. "You can leave it in the fridge for up to three days," says Diestel.

When it's done brining, allow the dry-brined turkey to come to room temperature - there is no need to rinse it. Once ready, cook the turkey however you like.

Notes and tips

  • Start with a great turkey: "My biggest tip is to start with a high-quality turkey," says Diestel. If previously frozen, make sure it is completely thawed before you start brining.
  • The type of salt you use is important. The size of granules matters. Kosher salt has wider, coarser crystals than table salt, which means you need to use twice as much. Be sure to account for that in your measurements.
  • Time it right. While an overnight brine leads to a juicy bird, brining for too long yields diminishing returns. "Over 18 hours in a wet brine can lead to a mushy texture," says Diestel. The same goes for dry brining - don't exceed three days in the fridge.
  • Dry completely for crispy skin. Diestel recommends patting the turkey dry with paper towels and leaving it uncovered in the fridge for a few hours before roasting for the crispest results. A coating of oil or butter won't hurt, either, adding even more crispiness and a deep golden color.
  • Ditch the whole bird if you're short on space. If your fridge (or oven) simply can't handle a whole, large bird, Diestel recommends trying a petite turkey or roasting a turkey breast instead. They can be brined using the same methods as a full-sized bird.

Insider's takeaway

Brining is an easy way to infuse a turkey with flavor and make sure that your bird will emerge from the oven tender and juicy. If you have space in your fridge, try an overnight wet brine and add your choice of aromatics. Dry brining, on the other hand, is an easy alternative that takes up less space and doesn't involve any liquids. The method you choose, whether it's wet or dry brine, will ultimately depend on personal tastes and how much time you have.

A guide to squash: How to identify and cook 19 seasonal varieties How to make tender pulled pork in an Instant Pot whether you want to slow cook or pressure cook How to roast asparagus in the oven for a simple, elegant side dish How to make homemade mulled wine that will warm you to your bones Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Butterball recalls two turkey products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection service (FSIS) has announced on Wednesday that Butterball LLC will be recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. Specifically blue plastic. The products were produced on Sept. 28, 2021 and the following products...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

11 Ketchup Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Since the 1700s, ketchup has been jazzing up plates around the world. This condiment, found in 97% of American homes, can easily take a hot dog from bland to exciting, add moisture to meatloaf and give a little oomph to chicken nuggets. Each year, Heinz alone sells more than 11 billion packets of ketchup and more than 650 million bottles around the globe.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Breast#Roast Turkey#Turkeys#How To Cook A Turkey#Food Drink#Diestel Family Ranch
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Milkshakes: What To Know Before Ordering

The fast-food world is saturated with chicken sandwiches these days, but only a few are good enough to compete with the one sitting at the helm of Chick-fil-A's menu. Invented by founder S. Truett Cathy in 1964, the chain's surprisingly uncomplicated Original Chicken Sandwich calls for nothing more than "a lightly breaded chicken breast with two pickles between a toasted, buttered bun" (via The Chicken Wire). And yet, people go crazy over the sando. Food Beast said in 2014 that the Georgia-based chain had sold more than 3 billion of them since the sandwich's debut.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Store This Popular Kind of Oil in Your Pantry, Experts Warn

Having a well-stocked pantry makes cooking that much easier—after all, it's a place where all your recipe basics are within arm's reach. But experts say that far too often, we store our staples there when they would actually benefit from being refrigerated or frozen. In particular, there's one type of cooking oil that's prone to rapid rancidity, which can not only change the flavor of your food, but put you at risk for foodborne illness. Read on to find out which type of oil you should never store in your pantry and how to spot a bottle that's gone bad.
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why Your Favorite Coke Drinks Might Be Harder to Find Soon

What do you like to drink at home or when you visit Disney World? Water (always important), POG Juice, coffee?. Well, if your answer to that question is “Coca-Cola” or Coca-Cola products, then there’s something you should know about. According to CNBC, the CEO of Coca-Cola, James Quincey, recently said...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Even More Snack Foods Have Been Added to This Serious Food Recall

On Halloween, a popular brand of sweets and snacks issued a recall of multi-pack cupcakes for the presence of strange foreign material that a supplier said may have made it inside the cupcakes. On Thursday, that recall was expanded to include a full list of other products the company is pulling, for a total of nine recalled foods in total. Find out whether this affects you or your family.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Shepherd’s Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
RECIPES
Insider

Insider

180K+
Followers
17K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy