UCLA began offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Oct. 15 for eligible faculty and staff. The two booster shot events, scheduled to run through Sunday, are located in the basement level of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and the auditorium at Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center, according to an Oct. 13 announcement by UCLA. Individuals who are eligible and originally received the Pfizer vaccine may either walk in or make appointments through UCLA Health.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO