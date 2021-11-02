They search for area history in old outhouses

They are digging around in the back yard of a Buffalo home and looking for pieces of the area's past. They call themselves the Western New York Privy Diggers.

Peter Jablonski shows the special metal probe he uses to find the perfect place to dig up the old privy's. He says "Basically we door knock and as people if we can find the old outhouse pit."

Their efforts usually pay off. On this dig they have found pieces of stoneware and old bottles including "Katonka, the great Indian remedy." They sometimes discover old clay pipes, doll heads, and broken chamber pots.

Peter says the reason so many things are found in the old privy's is "In the 1800's there was no trash pick up in the city of Buffalo so they would throw their trash into the outhouse." The diggers research the things they find and set up displays at local venues and give talks to groups.

You can contact the Western New York Privy Diggers on Facebook or

Call Peter Jablonski at 716-440-7985

