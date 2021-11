Bertrand White, 60, was shot to death about 2 p.m. Sunday at his home at 3404 W. 10th Street. Sedalia Robinson, 64, who police said was intoxicated, told officers when they arrived that he had shot White. White died of his wounds. Robinson, who also listed the 10th Street address as his home, was charged with first-degree murder.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO