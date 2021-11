The Kroger Co. has introduced Boost by Kroger Plus, an annual subscription service that offers online benefits and additional rewards via the Kroger Plus loyalty program. In announcing the new offering yesterday, Kroger said Boost by Kroger Plus comes in two membership tiers, priced at $59 or $99 per year. All members get free delivery for online orders of $35 or more and double fuel points (up to $1 off per gallon of gasoline) for each dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise. The $59 annual membership provides delivery within 24 hours, while the $99-per-year option offers delivery in as soon as two hours.

