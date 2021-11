GLASGOW (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday delivered the keynote address at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions Roundtable at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Scotland. The governor addressed business leaders and government officials as he emphasized working across sectors and borders to fight the climate emergency. Pritzker emphasized the need for “tangible benchmarks,” including decarbonization. He endorsed a goal of phasing out coal and natural gas by requiring emissions reductions, and mandating zero emissions for private coal by 2030 and municipal coal and natural gas by 2045. For transportation, the governor called for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO