‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner

Kal Penn is engaged to be married to his longtime partner, People reported on Sunday in an interview with the House and Harold and Kumar actor. Penn confirmed the news while sharing details about his upcoming memoir You Can’t Be Serious, which hits shelves Nov. 2. “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with,” he said. “Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends. I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers.” He clarified that he hadn’t come out publicly previously because “Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family… don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

