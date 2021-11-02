When activists were convicted of trespassing for staging a sit-in at a lunch counter, they used "jail, no bail" to fight the racist policy

On the "Seven Days of 1961" podcast , activists, many of whom were teenagers, share how they risked everything to challenge white supremacy.

On episode two, 79-year-old David Williamson Jr. tells the story of how he and other students chose to do 30 days in jail instead of paying $100 for bail after staging a sit-in at McCrory’s Five & Dime in Rock Hill, South Carolina. They would be named the Friendship Nine, a term coined by the media.

David Williamson, Jr.:

You know, when you're born and raised in the south, you basically automatically know how to act and what you're supposed to do when you're in a situation like that. Because if you decide you're going to fight back, you're not going to win because you're out numbered. You have no guns, no nothing.

David Williamson, Jr.:

My name is David Williamson, Jr. We're in Rock Hill, South Carolina. In 1961, Rock Hill made a change. We decided to express the fact that we're no longer going to accept things the way it was.

Nathalie Boyd:

On February 1st, 1961, 10 young men staged a sit-in at McCrory's Five and Dime lunch counter in Rock Hill, South Carolina. They knew the risks of fighting segregation. Activists were often beaten and killed, but this did not deter them. Most in the group expected to be arrested.

Nathalie Boyd:

I'm Natalie Boyd, a podcast producer for USA today. 60 years later, the old five and dime is now a restaurant called Kounter where the original lunch counter has been preserved. David Williamson Jr. sat in the same seat where he was arrested 60 years ago, to tell us his story of that historic day. This is the Seven Days of 1961 podcast. Hear history from the people who made it.

David Williamson, Jr.:

We wanted to bring about a change, and the quickest way to do that was to demonstrate and protest at lunch counters.

David Williamson, Jr.:

The temperature might've been 35 or 40 that morning because we had on light jackets and clothes, and we met the guys on the way down here. We was coming down for the demonstration. At the time we didn't know we was going to jail because Mack and I didn't make the meetings. On the way here, you know that nobody's saying anything. There was 10 gentlemen, Thomas Gaither, Robert McCullough, John Gaines, Clarence Graham, Willie McLeod, James Wells, Willie Massey, Mack Workman, Charles Taylor and myself.

Nathalie Boyd:

Most of the group were students attending Friendship College. The men walked in silence toward downtown. Female students joined the demonstration, holding signs that read, "You want our money, but you won't let us sit at your lunch counter" and "We demand complete service or no service."

David Williamson, Jr.:

We came up Black Street, all the black businesses were down there. As we passed through the neighborhood, they came out and they saw us coming, but they knew we was always coming up demonstrating. We were basically trying to call attention to the segregation and the equality of life, trying to, you know, better understand between the races, and do it peacefully and do it non violent. By doing it that way you show love. But when we got on Main Street and that's when we saw all the [inaudible 00:04:10] local police Sheriff's department waiting for us.

David Williamson, Jr.:

The only time anybody said anything, when we came in and sat down at the lunch counter. When we sat down the waitress said she wouldn't serve us. By the time she got the words out, they jacked us up and took us out the back door to the jail house.

David Williamson, Jr.:

They booked us, fingerprinted us and everything. By the time everybody was processed it was lunch time. They gave us lunch, and then we had to spend the night in jail. They gave us another sandwich that evening. So by morning, we were practically starving to death, and that's when we went to court.

David Williamson, Jr.:

At the court, we had great lawyers. One of them, Finney, became the Chief of South Carolina Supreme Court. We thought we won the case, but it didn't work that way. The jury told, "A hundred dollars in 30 days." So when he got the verdict, he turned around, he said, "What y'all going to do?" And that's when they said, "We're going to jail," and I say to myself, "Who made that decision?" But you know, it was too late. I was caught up being one of the bigger guys in the group, and imagine if I told them I wasn't going, the razzing I would've gotten. Matter of fact, it even shocked the lawyer. He didn't believe what he heard.

Nathalie Boyd:

David and his fellow activists became known as the Friendship Nine. After being convicted for trespassing, nine of the men chose 30 days of hard labor on a chain gang instead of paying the $100 bail bond. It was strategic. They were some of the first to use jail-no-bail. The jail-no-bail movement pushed back against paying fines for fighting segregation. It became a vital tactic of the civil rights movement. Anti segregation activists had to work hard to raise enough cash to bail out their foot soldiers on the front lines. Jail-no-bail costs no money, and it reflected how much activists were willing to sacrifice, to demand equal rights.

David Williamson, Jr.:

Well, if you paid the bail, that means we're paying the guy, the persecutor, the same people that wouldn't let us use their lunch counter. We'll just turn around again, and then what? By going to jail, they had to take care of us. All day with the chain gang for 30 days, feed and clothe us and everything.

David Williamson, Jr.:

The first day we got there it was afternoon. Once we changed into the prison clothes, they separated us in three different groups. In my group was Willie Massey, Willie McLeod and myself. They had us cutting grass with a sling blade and it started sprinkling in snow while we was out there. So it's February the first. Each morning, five o'clock we're up, and by 5:30 or seven o'clock we're on the truck going out to do work.

David Williamson, Jr.:

We did the ditches, we cleaned right-of-ways, we loaded trucks with sand. Sand to take to jobs that people were doing around the neighborhood. President Kennedy was inaugurated on January the 20th. I was an avid reader of the paper and I know some of the activity had been going on in Atlanta and Alabama and all that, and how they had intervened. I felt we might get a reprieve from the president after that happened. The biggest thing that kept us going was we stayed together. We studied, we sang, we listened and did what the prison guards told us. So as long as you wasn't stepping out of place or stepping out of bounds, you didn't have no problem. We felt we could over come, we could do what's necessary to get through that.

David Williamson, Jr.:

We wrote letters for some of the prisoners in there, if someone was having problems. We were almost like capitalism. If they was having a problem and we worried about them, trying to escape and stuff, we'd talk them out of it. With the other prisoners, they were kind of older and bigger and badder than us, but they kind of looked up to us and they kind of looked out for us.

David Williamson, Jr.:

Where we were released from jail, it was March the second, and we had worked a couple hours that morning. They came and got us and say, "All right, you schoolboys, you'll get your clothes and you're going home." So we changed into the clothes that we came out there with, and they brought us within about a mile of the school and let us out. We walked the rest of the way to the school, and when we got to the school, they had a bell out front and we rang the bell and we turned the school out. When they saw we were out there, all the classes emptied out.

David Williamson, Jr.:

At the time when we did the jail-no-bail, things had got stagnant. And when we went to jail, all over the south, people started going to jail, started filling up the jails, and I think that brought about a quicker change. Because by them being made to take care of you instead of you paying them, it made a difference. So the change came, it came gradually, but we was part of the change. It wasn't a complete change. It had to be a change of hearts too.

Nathalie Boyd:

The city put a historical marker detailing the sacrifice of the Friendship Nine outside the restaurant. The original counter space and bar stools for McCrory's Five and Dime are engraved with the names of the men.

David Williamson, Jr.:

They say this is the one I was sitting on when I went to jail, but all I know is I was sitting down. It was just amazing, the fact that you still got to get rid of the stools that was in the store at that time. When you see your name on it, and then you kind of reflect and say, "Really? It did happen?" And I was a part of it. When I bring my children and my grands, and my great grands, that's when it really hits home then, when they see. I hope they do some good history-wise, and teaching the people about the past, so that the history doesn't repeat itself. Hoping nobody else will have to go to jail to make a change. But if it's necessary, then he'll only do it peacefully and non violence.

Nathalie Boyd:

Nathalie Boyd:

