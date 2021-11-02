CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon woman convicted of murdering neighbor

By Christa Ferguson
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon woman charged with murdering her neighbor is heading to prison.

A jury last week found 61-year-old Pamela Harvey guilty of open murder , court records show.

Harvey was arrested for the June 2019 stabbing death of 61-year-old Curtis Stovall.

Officers were alerted to the crime when they took a call about a man who was not breathing at a Bayview Tower apartment , located on Spring Street at E. Walton Avenue.

Police say Stovall was dead when they arrived.

Harvey was previously arrested for allegedly obstructing a criminal investigation.

State records show she lived in the same apartment complex as Stovall. It’s unclear what led to the crime.

Harvey is expected back in court for sentencing next month.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

