CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail, ferry and Eurotunnel passengers to Europe face border chaos in 2022, warn transport chiefs

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJrzj_0ckA8fAB00

Rail, ferry and Eurotunnel passengers travelling between the UK and France could face chaos next year when the EU’s long-planned Entry/Exit System (EES) is implemented.

Transport chiefs told peers on the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee that the system, related to the Etias e-visa scheme, was designed for airlines rather than for terrestrial operators.

The EES was developed while the UK was a member of the European Union, ahead of the 2016 EU referendum. Following the decision to leave,  the UK has become subject to the requirements for facial and fingerprint biometrics to be collected from every non-EU visitor to Europe’s Schengen area.

The schedule is for checks to become mandatory from May 2022, though it is thought that this is likely to slip until later in the year.

Tim Reardon, head of EU Exit for the Dover Harbour Board, said: “The challenge in our context is that in all those environments where biometric controls happen at the moment – whether it’s an e-gate or a fingerprint reader or previously an iris scanner that the UK authorities had – individuals pass through the frontier one at a time and on foot.

“In our context, virtually everybody crosses the border in a vehicle and in a group.

“There is no such thing as an e-gate for a car, and there is no such thing as an e-gate process for people travelling as a group. They’re all one-at-a-time processes.

“So there is a mismatch between the concept on which biometric controls as they exist now are operated and the way traffic moves in our context. There is no way of doing a biometric control without getting everyone out of the vehicle.

“That’s the one thing on our site which cannot happen because you’re in the middle of live traffic. It would be equivalent to asking people to get out of their car at a motorway toll booth. It’s fundamentally unsafe and it can’t happen.

“So the challenge is to find a way of squaring that circle and matching those two incompatible concepts.”

John Keefe, director of public affairs for Getlink – which operates Eurotunnel shuttles between Folkestone and Calais – said: “Any disruption to the French inbound control has an immediate knock-on effect on traffic in minutes.

“We carry 11 million passengers each year, the majority of those at holiday time.

“On a peak summer’s day, we would be carrying something in the region of 600 cars per hour, approximately 2,400-2,500 passengers.

“We would be looking at 1,600 to 1,700 passengers per hour to be processed for the first time.

“That’s an impossible task in the space that we have available.

“The risk of congestion is to our motorways, to the M20, the A20 and A2. Once all of those areas are congested, Kent becomes impassable.”

Mr Keefe said that professional truck drivers would follow instructions.

“Managing passenger vehicles, individual consumers, when they have an imperative, ‘We must get there’, is a completely different kettle of fish.

“They disobey rules quite happily, and will leave the motorway and will look for alternative routes which they’ll then congest, and we’ll very quickly have a very widespread issue in Kent.”

Eurostar , which runs passenger-carrying trains linking London St Pancras with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, faces space constraints at its UK hub.

Gareth Williams, the train operator’s strategy director, said: “This is coming at us fast, in a very underdeveloped way.

“We don’t currently see a practical solution. If we take the peak of August, up to 80 per cent of people will have to go through the system.

“In a peak hour in August we have 1,800 passengers. About 1,500 of those would be required to go through the the EES, of whom 830 would be first-time travellers.

“There’s at least one day like that every month.

“We do have a very extreme space challenge. At a minimum we would require over 30 kiosks, and an area about the size of our entire check in area at St Pancras.”

The rules will not apply to EU citizens.

Lord Blunkett, the former Labour home secretary, said: “I’m going to ask my wife to explore her heritage with the Republic of Ireland … to get joint citizenship.”

The hope is that many travellers will pre-register for the scheme before going to the port or railway station. But Mr Williams warned that getting the message out could be tricky.

“The information we give, and have to read out to each passenger around Covid, it’s the length of a Tolstoy novel,” he said.

“You just get that information overload and in the end people just switch off.”

The Eurostar director also criticised the current UK passenger locator form which, he says, “runs on a list of redundant questions for six pages and is only available in English.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rail prices: Transport for Wales warned over pricing claims

Transport for Wales has been told to change its pricing claims to ensure they do not break advertising rules. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) issued a notice to 17 rail companies over misleading advertising. The notice highlighted rail companies using the term "cheapest" in advertising when cheaper tickets could often...
TRAFFIC
routesonline.com

European Passenger Traffic Recovery Gathers Pace – ACI Europe

The reopening of the transatlantic market to European travelers, as well as a progressive easing of travel restrictions to Asia, will see passenger traffic across Europe’s airports surge in 2022, according to the findings of a report released by ACI Europe on the eve of its Annual Congress and General Assembly in Geneva.
LIFESTYLE
theloadstar.com

China-Europe rail freight boom brings congestion at the borders

Russia is experiencing a boom in China-Europe rail freight volumes, but it is bringing congestion at key border crossings. According to Russian Railways (RR), January-to-September volumes were up 47% year on year, to 568,700 teu, more than during the whole of last year. Trains from China to Europe carried 379,600...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Keefe
businesstraveller.com

P&O Ferries accepting foot passengers again

Some good news for you this month. P&O Ferries is once again accepting foot passengers for its Dover-Calais sailings. Foot passengers were last accepted many months ago, as europebyrail.eu reported. Of course this way of reaching France would suit only the intrepid reader. But for those of you who live...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Transport minister back the re-opening of Shropshire rail line

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has given his support to the restoration of a rail line in Shropshire. The Cambrian Railways won a £50,000 grant for a feasibility study into the re-opening of the rail line between Oswestry and the mainline railway network at Gobowen. Now Mr Shapps MP has talked...
TRAFFIC
KMOV

Europe facing 500,000 more Covid deaths by February, WHO warns

Europe is facing a potentially devastating winter that could see half a million people die with Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday, as it sounded the alarm over a surge in cases and bemoaned stuttering vaccination rollouts on parts of the continent. Much of Europe is battling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Chiefs#Border Control#Paris#Eurotunnel#Home Affairs Committee#Etias#Ees#The European Union#Eu Exit
The Independent

US reopens borders to UK travellers

The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector.Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban.Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries such as the UK, Ireland, the 26...
WORLD
newcivilengineer.com

Shadow transport minister slams government over rail electrification failures

Speaking at the Railway Industry Association (RIA) conference late last week, Dhesi added that the government had let the industry down, as well as rail users, by failing to create a consistent programme of electrification work. Dhesi promised that, under a Labour government, there be a “huge rolling programme” of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to quit, as EU warns it could suspend parts of Brexit deal

The European Union may suspend elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Britain uses Article 16 to put the Northern Ireland protocol on ice, Ireland’s foreign minister has suggested.Simon Coveney said the bloc would respond in a “very serious way” if the UK triggered the clause, adding of the overall divorce deal: “If one is being set aside, there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign over the way the government handled the vote on parliamentary standards last week.Boris Johnson was forced into a screeching...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: Why is UK at odds with EU over Article 16 and Northern Ireland Protocol?

The UK again finds itself in a tense standoff with the EU after Boris Johnson’s government hinted it could trigger Article 16 and suspend parts of the Brexit agreement’s Northern Ireland Protocol.Britain’s negotiator Lord David Frost emerged from a meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday saying advances towards new trading rules for Northern Ireland had been “limited”.He suggested that a drastic move to scrap the protocol, agreed in 2019 by Mr Johnson and Lord Frost to ease the passage of goods between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without the creation of...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Delegates face Cop26 travel chaos as rail strike looms

Delegates and commuters have been told to prepare for transport chaos during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow after ministers admitted they were "not optimistic" that a deal to avoid rail strikes would be agreed before Wednesday's deadline. Graeme Dey, the SNP transport minister, on Tuesday lashed out at the RMT...
TRAFFIC
Birmingham Star

WHO chief warns about spike in COVID-19 as cases surge in Europe, Central Asia

Geneva [Switzerland], November 5 (ANI): Amid the latest rise in COVID-19 in Europe and Central Asia, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (local time) warned about the rising number of cases and deaths. More than 5 million deaths have now been reported, and WHO believes the real number is...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Time running out to avoid rail strikes during Cop26, union warns

The RMT is involved in a pay dispute with ScotRail and is threatening walkouts for the duration of the climate change talks in Glasgow. Transport bosses have been told they need to “put pay justice on the agenda” if they want to prevent rail strikes during the global Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Transport Secretary hits out at rail station dog ban

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has described a train company’s decision to stop a station manager bringing his dog to work as “ruff justice”. The Cabinet minister intervened on behalf of Richard Bunce, 54, and his dog George, who were a popular pair at Horsley station in the Surrey village of East Horsley.
PETS
The Independent

The Independent

323K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy