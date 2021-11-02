CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Police call Saturday shooting a homicide

By Nolan Dorn (KLKN)
 5 days ago
Police say a shooting on Saturday is now a homicide.

LPD says 24-year-old Goa Dat of Omaha died on Monday from gunshot wounds to his neck and leg. Dat died from his injuries on November 1.

Police say a second victim, a 19-year-old man from Omaha, suffered gunshot wounds to his torso. He remains in serious condition.

Both victims were believed to be in a passenger car driving northbound on Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way and West A Street. Shots were fired from an unknown source.

Police do not believe this was a random act and are still investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police at 402-441-6000.

Omaha, NE
