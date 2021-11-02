CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Enjoy a day of food and fun for a good cause.

Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party at the Diamond is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Visit the Diamond to drop off a gently used or new coat you no longer need and stick around to enjoy live music from The Hit List, hot dogs, bounce houses, monster trucks, first responder vehicles and more.

"While warm coats for every member of the family are welcome, we especially need kids coats," Sara Moncrieff, with Puritan Cleaners, said. "Puritan Cleaners will clean and repair each donated coat before delivering them to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families this Christmas season. Hope to see you there!"

The Flying Squirrels and WTVR CBS 6 will also be on hand to join in the celebration.

