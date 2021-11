While it wasn’t the rumored Switch Pro, Nintendo did release a new version of their latest hardware in 2021. The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest iteration on their handheld/home console hybrid machine, but it isn’t bringing much of any new power. What it does bring is the titular OLED screen for when you play it in handheld mode. OLED screens are seen as the superior screen type thanks to how they make colors look so much more vibrant and deep. Even though the system can’t push games to actual higher resolutions, the OLED screen still makes every game on the Switch look that much sharper.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO