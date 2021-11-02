CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tokyo: Panel Ponders Post-Pandemic Festival Landscape

By Gavin J Blair
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

Panelists at The Future of the Film Industry event held during the Tokyo International Film Festival debated the meaning and shape of festivals in the post-pandemic world.

Representatives of Berlin, Cannes and Tribeca described how their festivals had responded and adapted to the various stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Cannes, which was cancelled last year, sent the films it had selected to other festivals, while Berlin shifted to a hybrid this year with online and outdoor screenings.

“The pandemic showed how important festivals were when they were threatened or jeopardized. We should not only survive the covid crisis but take advantage and understand what we really care for,” said film critic and historian Jean-Michel Frodon.

“The state of cinema, before the pandemic it was expanding, more films, seeing different kinds of films from different places. There was a positive trend; let us not focus only on the dark times we have been through,” Frodon implored.

Frodon suggested that festivals could collaborate with streaming platforms that share their values, “Netflix is not the only model that can work, there are other platforms than what I see as an enemy of cinema and festivals, which Netflix is.”

Carlo Chatrian , artistic director of Berlin, declared he was “less optimistic,” noting that the government had backed his festival, allowing it go online last year, but that such support was not available in the US, where corporate sponsorship was also declining.

There were some silver linings according to Frederic Boyer, artistic director at Tribeca.

“This year Cannes was extraordinary, why? Just because there were fewer parties and less people, so better quality and longer conversations,” suggested Boyer.

“It’s like people are going back to vinyl from CDs, festivals are doing well because distribution is not doing well,” added Boyer.

Producer Lorna Tee, who also curates for a number of festivals, suggested that the pandemic shutdown had provided food for thought around the impact of festivals on climate change.

“We love going to festivals, but it’s extremely damaging to the environment to attend festivals, the carbon footprint is huge,” said Tee.

Chatrian countered that mass online screenings required servers to be powered, which also required large amounts of energy.

Tee then applauded Tokyo “for being the first and only festival in Asia so far” to sign the Collectif 50:50 pledge on gender equality.

“The film industry isn’t the cause of gender inequality, it cuts across society,” said Tee.

“I’m not a believer in quotas. And it’s not only about gender; it’s also about privilege and having films come from people of different sectors of society,” added Tee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Kicks Off with Isabelle Huppert and Post-COVID Optimism

The 34th Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off in the Japanese capital Sunday night on a distinctly optimistic note, as jury president Isabelle Huppert walked the red carpet alongside a slew of local stars. It was Japan’s first glitzy red carpet occasion for an international movie premiere since the start of the pandemic — and it arrived at a time of widespread relief among the Japanese public as the country’s Covid-19 infections rate fell to new lows. “This year again we are opening the festival during the pandemic and there were concerns again whether we could actually hold this event at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Festival Chairman Shares Bold Vision to Remake Japan’s Oldest Cinema Event

Tokyo International Film Festival chairman Hiroyasu Ando is finally free to make some of the big changes he believes will revitalize Japan’s oldest cinema event. A career diplomat who spent over 40 years in Japan’s Foreign Service, Ando joined the Tokyo festival in the new role of chairman midway through 2019. But the pandemic threw a wrench into his early ambitions to shake up the festival last year, and the event’s outgoing former director, Takeo Hisamatsu, still retained operation control over many of the event’s functions. In 2021, Ando sits alone at the top of the Tokyo film festival’s leadership ranks, and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo: Festival Programmer On Revamping Event During Pandemic

If the organizers of the Tokyo International Film Festival could have selected the backdrop to a major revamp of the event, a global pandemic likely wouldn’t have appeared high on their list of choices. But sometimes life gives you lemons. Last year saw new chairman Hiroyasu Ando take the reins for a hybrid edition impacted by the coronavirus. This year the event has relocated to the Hibiya-Ginza district in the hope of creating a more festive feel, while the man tasked with overhauling the content side is new programming director Shozo Ichiyama. A film festival veteran, Ichiyama is also known for his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Who Killed Sara’ Creator Chascas Valenzuela and Lucas Akoskin Launch Malule Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean star writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, creator, showrunner and executive producer of hit Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?” has formed a production company with L.A.-based Argentine producer Lucas Akoskin of Aliwen Entertainment. The new bi-coastal production company, called Malule Entertainment, will be based out of Los Angeles and Miami, where Valenzuela resides. Both partners have lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Hinting at the type of films and TV series they’ll be producing, Valenzuela said: “I’m most interested in exploring the chance to collaborate with first-rate screenwriters and, at the same time, give emerging Latin American writers the opportunity...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Tribeca Film Festival#Film Festivals#Tokyo#Covid
KEYT

Tokyo festival features Yoshida’s films of hope amid despair

TOKYO (AP) — Boxers, janitors, fishermen, the heroes of Keisuke Yoshida’s movies are Japanese society’s angst-filled losers, struggling in an imperfect world. The director and his three latest works are featured at the Tokyo International Film Festival opening Oct. 30. Yoshida told The Associated Press that what’s lacking in the world is the power of the imagination, the ability to understand what others might be experiencing. Yoshida’s works explore petty jealousies, hidden guilt and other dark sides of the human condition. Yet Yoshida also believes in the potential for change.
MOVIES
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Cinemas need to change in the post-pandemic world

During the COVID-19 pandemic, sitting in a crowded movie theater to watch a film seemed like a foolish idea, especially when other options such as television were waiting at home. Streaming services managed to fill the void the decreasing popularity of theaters left, with many studios starting to release movies...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
TrendHunter.com

Post-Pandemic Art Installations

London-based artist Lakwena Maciver has used an empty rooftop and transformed the space into a vibrant art display. Titled 'Black in the Air: A Meditation on Higher Ground,' the artwork spans over 1,400 square meters on the terrace of London's Temple Station. Westminster City Council and 180 Studios commissioned the artist to develop a post-pandemic-inspired art display on the roof terrace.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

5 best films to watch at the Tokyo International Film Festival 2021

We love Netflix as much as the next person, but to put it bluntly, the number of quality films on streaming platforms isn’t as high as it should be. And even if a particular gem is featured on our subscriptions, it doesn’t always come with English subtitles. That’s why film festivals like this one are all the more essential. On top of screening newly released box-office hits that have yet to appear in local cinemas, the Tokyo International Film Festival provides us with rare access to stellar foreign films that would otherwise have us lost in translation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
New Haven Register

Tokyo Film Festival Opening Is Held In-Person, as Low Key Event Masks Multiple Changes

Japan’s newly-instaled Prime Minister Kishida Fumio sent a video message on Saturday to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival. “I would like to express my gratitude to all of you for your ingenuity and dedication in organizing this new type of film festival, a hybrid of the real and online,” Kishida said.
MOVIES
SFGate

Black Magic Spices up Return of HBO's 'Folklore' to Tokyo Film Festival

Premiering TV and streaming series at film festivals is becoming a familiar route for a growing number of ambitious shows. Few more so than HBO Asia’s horror anthology “Folklore,” which is spearheaded by Singapore’s Eric Khoo as showrunner. Selected episodes from the first season of “Folklore” traveled in 2018 to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo: 5 Questions With Festival Ambassador Ai Hashimoto

Since her debut in Tetsuya Nakashima’s acclaimed feature Confessions (2010) as a schoolgirl, Ai Hashimoto, 25, has built an impressive filmography, to say nothing of her television work, modeling and singing career (she’s signed to Sony Music). The native of Kumamoto on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu has shown her versatility in appearing in everything from the horror of Sadako (2019) to the musical of Wonderful World End (2015), through to the year-long historical drama Reach Beyond the Blue Sky, currently running on public broadcaster NHK. While there have been ambassadors in years gone by at the Tokyo fest from the model-singer-actress mold...
MOVIES
woodstockfilmfestival.org

WFF 2021 Post-Festival Update

The past 19 months brought unprecedented challenges but also presented our organization with an opportunity to explore new mediums and connect with our ever-growing community of film lovers and creatives. Whether you attended our year-round events or participated in this year’s film festival, we are extremely grateful for your continued support.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Yasukawa Yuka Continues Exploration of Women's Societal Issues in Tokyo Festival's 'Nighthawk'

Yasukawa Yuka is one of two Japanese directors with films in the Asian Future section for up-and-coming Asian filmmakers. Her romantic drama “The Nighthawk’s First Love,” is based on Naoki Prize-winner Shimamoto Rio’s 2013 novel about a college student with a facial birthmark that made her a target of bullying as a child and sapped her confidence as a woman. Then a book partly based her life becomes a movie – and she falls for its director, but her feelings are not reciprocated.
MOVIES
Variety

Spain’s Seville European Film Festival Honors Daniel Bruhl, Strengthens Its Industry Edge

The Seville European Film Festival, a key gateway into Spain for recent European movies, celebrates its 18th edition honoring German-Spanish actor-director Daniel Brühl (“Inglourious Basterds,” “Rush”). Confronting film’s post-COVID recovery challenges, the festival is also strengthening its commitment to the industry. Seville, which runs Nov. 5-13, will grant Brühl the City of Seville 2021 award and screen the Spanish premiere of his directorial debut, Beta-sold comedy thriller “Next Door,” as part of the festival’s Official Section. French actress Emmanuelle Béart (“8 Women”) will also receive a City of Seville 2020 award as she was unable to travel to last year’s edition due to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Falconer’: Film Review

Of course the trained falcon in The Falconer is a metaphor, for the tension between freedom and constraint experienced by its characters in different ways at different points in the story. But it could also be a symbol of the film’s approach to its own narrative. It’s admirable in its restraint, gracefully swerving away from the most overwrought clichés in its path. At the same time, it’s hard not to wish it would let itself fly a bit freer. The film is based on a real-life friendship. Tariq (Rami Zahar) and Cai (Rupert Fennessy) are teenage buddies living in the same...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Norwegian Disaster Film ‘The North Sea’ Going to China, Australia

Buyers worldwide continue to board The North Sea. The Norwegian disaster movie, set on a North Sea oil drilling platform, racked up multiple presales for TrustNordisk unveiled during the American Film Market (AFM). The company closed deals with distributor Rialto for Australia and New Zealand rights, with DD Dream for China, with Neo Films for Greece and with Films4You for Portugal. The thriller, from The Quake director John Andreas Andersen, presold to Magnolia for the U.S. at the European Film Market in Berlin earlier this year. Other indie distributors who have pre-bought the film include Mongrel Media for Canada, Mediawan in France...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo: 5 Questions with Japan’s Top Auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda

Hirokazu Kore-Eda, arguably Japan’s most esteemed contemporary auteur, is again a ubiquitous presence at the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2021. After years of frustration over the fact that Japan’s flagship cinema event didn’t seem to have the international influence to match his country’s storied film legacy, Kore-eda got directly involved in the festival last year as a consultant and hands-on advocate for change. Kore-eda’s first effort at the 2020 Tokyo festival was the creation of the new Asia Lounge program, a hangout space and public conversation series featuring leading filmmakers from around the region. In its impressive second iteration this...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Upgrade Productions Looking to Capitalize on ‘Squid Game’ Effect

Over the years, Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier have racked up the frequent flyer miles. Brodlie, as senior vp of international content for Disney+ helped build a development slate of series for the streamer across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Latin America. Before that, Brodlie managed the local-language film department at Paramount Vantage, oversaw local-language production in Spain, France and Italy for Sony, and, at the start of his career, snatched up non-English-language titles, such as Hero, Amélie and City Of God for U.S. release by Miramax. Kier has been on the other side of the business, selling mostly English-language films to the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo: Female Directors on Their Craft and the Challenges of Being a Working Mother

Two working filmmaker mothers, Japan’s Yukiko Sode and Indonesia’s Kamila Andini, talked about their craft and the particular challenges they face in an industry not known for its family-friendly working environments as part of the Conversation Series at the Tokyo International Film Festival. The talk was one of the series of events at the Asia Lounge, the brainchild of director Hirokazu Kore-eda and co-presented by the festival and the Japan Foundation. Andini praised Sode’s film Aristocrats, which played at the festival last year, for being “written and delivered with a female gaze,” and for “characters [that] are truly Asian,” adding, “I also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Third Time Lucky’ (‘Mitabime no shojiki’): Film Review | Tokyo 2021

A group of middle-aged, middle-class professionals are once again the focus of a sensitive examination of contemporary Japanese life by Tadashi Nohara, this time with the writer on board as director of his theatrical feature debut, Third Time Lucky. Set in Nohara’s beloved Kobe, the film tracks a group of interconnected friends and family as they fall in and out of love, straddle the lines between being friends and being partners and interrogate their own feelings and desires in the hope of finding some degree of elusive happiness, or at the very least contentment. Nohara is perhaps best known for his...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy