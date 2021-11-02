Officials: NC school bus driver dead after crash

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Police in northeastern North Carolina were investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five others wounded. The shootings originated from the Alaysia Bar & Grill in Ahoskie, according to police, where local officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. There they found over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn, a news release from town police said.

