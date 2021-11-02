CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zirconia, NC

Officials: NC school bus driver dead after crash

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ZIRCONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina school bus driver is dead and four students were taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning, school officials said. The crash...

WRAL News

Two shot in Durham parking lot

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot on Holloway Street on Sunday night. Police said that two people were hurt in the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. More from WRAL.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot to death inside vehicle on NC 55 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are looking into a fatal shooting on Sunday night. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle stopped on NC Highway 55 near Latitude Drive around 5:30 p.m. Inside the vehicle, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at N. Carolina night club

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Police in northeastern North Carolina were investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five others wounded. The shootings originated from the Alaysia Bar & Grill in Ahoskie, according to police, where local officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. There they found over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn, a news release from town police said.
AHOSKIE, NC
WRAL News

Armed man, officers involved in fatal NC shooting identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two police officers serving in North Carolina's largest city have been placed on administrative leave while the circumstances of a fatal shooting of an armed man outside a Walmart are investigated, authorities said on Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking at Friday's shooting by Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Body found on Duke's campus during homecoming weekend

Durham, N.C. — A man's body was found in a wooded area on Duke University's campus Sunday morning. The body was found behind Penn Pavilion, near Union Drive. The university said the man was not identified, but he is not believed to be a student. The body was found during...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Drug network supplier from N. Carolina sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man identified as a supplier of a drug network in western North Carolina has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a federal prosecutor. William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Matthew Wondra, 34, of Murphy, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.
CHARLOTTE, NC
