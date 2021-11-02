We're Open: MV Pets in Portage

Research shows having aquarium may help reduce your anxiety pr maybe you just like having fish around. Either way, we visited a store in Portage where you can get all your fishy questions answered from a professional.

Steve Vernon says they're the only true local fish store in the area and always take time with their customers to get all their questions answered.

While they may have lost some customers, loyal customers helped them survive the pandemic.

MV Pets is located at 7429 S Westnedge Ave. in Portage.

You can visit their website by clicking here.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan