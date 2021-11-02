CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Police investigate theft from excavating company in Cambria County

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjT02_0ckA6e4C00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a suspect after a Reynoldsville excavating company had items stolen from a wooded area in Cambria County on Halloween.

The theft happened around noon Oct. 31 when the pictured suspect used an ATV and made off with various items belonging to the excavating company. The site was off of Beech Road near Rugh Lane in East Carroll Township.

Social media post in N.C. prompts police presence at Richland school district in Cambria County

Among the items stolen were various hoses and a 12V fuel pump valued at $300.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Morris at 814-471-6500.

WTAJ

Two people sent to hospital after four-vehicle crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were sent to the hospital after a four vehicle crash occurred at Tenth Street and Seventh Avenue in Altoona, officials say. According to county dispatch, the wreck happened in the afternoon when a car and motorcycle collided causing the four car wreck. Altoona police are investigating the accident. This is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged for DUI after crash with U-Haul in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was charged for driving under the influence after she hit a guide rail multiple times with a U-Haul before hitting a tree in Centre County, according to police. Police say that 34-year old Justine Fisher was driving a 2005 GMC U-Haul on North Eagle Valley Street in Howard Township […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of burning woman with butane torch in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Coudersport man is behind bars after allegedly burning a pregnant woman multiple times using a butane torch. State police at Emporium arrived at a home in Emporium Borough for a welfare check Oct. 31, according to court documents. When they arrived, they noticed the woman had burn marks on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman charged after assault at Walmart parking lot

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman faces charges after security footage showed her assaulting a woman at the Walmart parking lot in Richland, causing severe injuries. The woman told Richland Township police that she was at the self-checkout Tuesday when 30-year-old Tiffany Pittman started yelling at Walmart employees, calling them racist for watching […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County DA reaches agreement with Pa. Skill Machines company

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One company behind the “Pennsylvania Skill Machines” and the Clearfield District Attorney’s Office have reached an agreement on the seizure of gambling machines. In September, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement (BLCE) seized gambling machines owned by “Pace-O-Matic” (PoM) from multiple establishments. However, Clearfield […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bedford County man charged with attempted homicide after bar fight

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police responded to an altercation that occurred inside Rookeez Sports Bar and Grill in the Coaldale Borough just after midnight on Friday, Nov. 5. Brian David Taylor, 49, was charged with an attempt of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon. Taylor was inside of […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman accused of hitting ex-husband with baseball bat

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces felony charges after police were told she hit her ex-husband in the head with an aluminum baseball bat. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at the 2700 block of 6th Avenue, according to Altoona police. Patricia Wendt, 34, allegedly kicked at her ex-husband’s door trying to get […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

