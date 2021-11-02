Police investigate theft from excavating company in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a suspect after a Reynoldsville excavating company had items stolen from a wooded area in Cambria County on Halloween.

The theft happened around noon Oct. 31 when the pictured suspect used an ATV and made off with various items belonging to the excavating company. The site was off of Beech Road near Rugh Lane in East Carroll Township.









Among the items stolen were various hoses and a 12V fuel pump valued at $300.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Morris at 814-471-6500.

