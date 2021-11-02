CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Hotels rethink the concierge: From selfies to sustainability

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hotel in Mexico has an “Instagram concierge” to help guests with their selfie game. A hotel in Aruba has a “carbon...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Hotel News: Top Stories From October

October is a great month, filled with spooky activities, lively fall colors and a distinct, crisp chill in the air for many of us. It's also been a busy news month for us, with a lot of key news about the hotels and resorts we love. You may use your...
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

Paranormal Encounters: Chilling stories from Hotel Retlaw

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – First opening its doors in 1923 at the helm of Walter Schroeder, Hotel Retlaw, is an eight-story neoclassical-inspired hotel that has, for the most part, stayed intact more than 90 years later. Still, in order to keep up with today’s demand, the hotel underwent...
FOND DU LAC, WI
BevNET.com

Sustainable Gin Brand Procera Launches in USA With Flavors From Africa

NEW YORK, NY — African-distilled Procera Gin has launched in the US led by Innovation X Marketing (“IXM”) the innovative spirit and lifestyle brand incubator who has taken an ownership position. Founded in 2018, Procera gets its distinctive flavor (and name) from Juniperus Procera — a juniper variety that is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
crossroadstoday.com

4 Ways to Sustain Savings Habits From the Pandemic

Whether out of choice or necessity, many people spent less money in the last year and a half on things like entertainment, clothes and furniture. For some, that meant holding on to more of their income. If you were able to save some cash, you’ve set yourself up to withstand future financial crises, especially if you can continue saving.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BoardingArea

Having This Great Hotel Concierge Spoiled Me Forever

Concierge services. I just don’t get the appeal. Maybe it’s because I’m someone who enjoys obsessively planning my trips and doesn’t need someone to tell me where to go or what to see. I also think it’s because there’ve been times I’ve asked them for help and the advice I received was mediocre at best. I’m not saying they’re not useful, just that the service is so inconsistent that having a “concierge desk” at your hotel really doesn’t mean anything anymore.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Adaptive Reuse: Rethinking Carbon, Sustainability and Social Justice

Adaptive Reuse: Rethinking Carbon, Sustainability and Social Justice. Sustainable architecture begins with designing for longer lifecycles and reuse. Looking to create more inclusive and viable futures, architects are exploring adaptive reuse as one of the best strategies to address the climate crisis and promote social justice. Reuse keeps the culture of an area alive, bridging between old and new as projects push the boundaries of circular and adaptive design.
ENVIRONMENT
Us Weekly

Go Green With These Sustainable Brands From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Here at Shop With Us, we try to make a conscious effort to reduce our carbon footprint. As much as we enjoy keeping up with the latest trends, we also support the commitment to sustainability. LifeToGo also believes in the mission to maintain a healthy body and a healthy planet. From clean water and conservation, to sustainable packaging and less waste, many LifeToGo brands embrace environmental initiatives that make a world of difference. Read on to discover products that reduce, reuse and recycle while replenishing your body with beneficial ingredients.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Concierge#Selfies#Sustainability#Mexico
Robb Report

This Luxe New NYC-to-D.C. Bus Has ‘HoverSeats’ That Cancel 90% of Bumps

A bus trip from New York to Washington, D.C. doesn’t exactly scream luxury, but one travel startup is hoping to change that. The Jet has just launched a new upscale bus service between the two cities that it claims will bring travelers all the comforts of a private jet without the sky-high price tag. Founder and CEO Chad Scarborough said the idea arose while he was doing the intercity jaunt years ago. “I’ve done this trip hundreds of times and often thought there had to be a better way from both a comfort and cost perspective,” the native New Yorker explains. “At...
TRAFFIC
hotelbusiness.com

Leading hotel companies launch Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, which brings together 14 of the world’s leading hotel companies, has launched with the renewed vision of responsible hospitality for a better world. The organization will be taking forward the work of the International Tourism Partnership, its global youth employment program, Youth Career Initiative, and sustainability communications platform, Green Hotelier.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Robb Report

This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor. Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer. In addition to the 3,065-square-foot...
REAL ESTATE
livingbetter50.com

AVIV Launches Concierge Services for Snowbirds Flocking to Florida

The global leader in improving brain and body performance, Aviv Clinics, is now offering extensive premium concierge services to complement its proprietary medical treatment program. Centered around hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) combined with a personalized nutrition plan and mental and physical training, the regimen is scientifically proven to enhance memory, balance, energy, and mobility for older adults.
FLORIDA STATE
laboratoryequipment.com

ISS Launches Plastic Sustainability Challenge from Space

The ISS National Lab announced a sustainability challenge in partnership with beauty brand Estée Lauder. The ISS National Lab Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics aims to utilize the orbiting laboratory to advance sustainability research that addresses the plastics dilemma. The Sustainability Challenge is an open solicitation for U.S. entities to propose...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

From rags to riches: Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashionwear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments. New Delhi-based Kriti Tula’s fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and sarees, selling them for about $100 a piece.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This New Explorer Yacht Concept Is Rugged Enough for Antarctica and Stylish Enough for Monaco

It’s rare for water toys to be the standout feature of an explorer yacht, but that might just be the case with Tillberg Design of Sweden’s new concept. The Scandinavian studio has unveiled a 197-footer penned in partnership with Laurent Giles Naval Architects that is brimming with an array of gear for thrillseekers, including beach buggies, snowmobiles, amphibious vehicles, subs and, of course, a few tenders. The vessel goes by the name of Mimer and is no slouch, either; fitting, since its moniker is taken from Norse mythology and is synonymous with knowledge and wisdom. The yacht is designed to impart the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy