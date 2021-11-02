CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governors, Defunding Police Up For Vote In Tuesday’s Elections

By Hewson Beattie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — It may be an odd-numbered year, but Tuesday’s elections aren’t sleepy, local contests. Voters in Virginia are weighing in on a...

phillytrib.com

Freedom's Journal: Racists voted in Tuesday's election — and won!

The entire political platform of Glenn Youngkin, the Republican who won Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday, is made clear in just one (despicably pandering) quote by him: “Critical Race Theory has moved into our school system and we have to remove it.”. But he’s not the only one who supports...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

In Wake Of Tuesday’s Election, Republicans Line Up To Take On Josh Shapiro In 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Republican win for governor in Virginia and the close election in New Jersey have Republicans in Pennsylvania thinking about next year’s gubernatorial race here. Already, a number of GOP candidates are lining up to replace Governor Tom Wolf, who retires at the end of next year. For Democrats, so far at least, there’s only one candidate. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the likely Democratic nominee for governor. But it’s wide open on the Republican side. “It’s a very broad field. And I will say based on the change in the landscape in the last 36 hours, it may continue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKYT 27

Kentuckians vote in three special elections Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 for three special elections in Kentucky. Three candidates hope to fill the Senate Seat in Kentucky’s 22nd District, left vacant after Tom Buford’s death in July. Democrat Helen Bukulmez, Republican Donald Douglas and Independent Syndicate Dunn are on...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOLF

The Municipal Election is Tuesday; Here's how to vote and how to view results

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Early voting wraps up across Ohio; general election Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final day of early voting wrapped up with crowds in Franklin County Monday, with dozens of voters waiting for the doors to be unlocked at 8 a.m. and the line fluctuated throughout the day. The first person in line, Avis Jenkins, said she arrived a half-hour before the doors opened. […]
OHIO STATE
CNN

Six states will vote on 24 ballot measures in Tuesday's elections

(CNN) — Voters will decide Tuesday on key ballot measures related to issues including policing, election reform and some proposals authored in response to Covid-19 restrictions. While there are typically fewer ballot questions in an off-election year, there are 24 statewide ballot measures for consideration in six states, according to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Globe

Nearly 600,000 votes already cast for Tuesday’s general election

After seven days of early voting in New Jersey – and more than a month since county clerks began mailing vote-by-mail ballots – 590,572 votes have already been cast for the 2021 general election. That number doesn’t include vote-by-mail ballots returned on Friday. Statewide turnout is already at 9% of...
ELECTIONS
Stamford Advocate

Where to vote on Tuesday, and other election questions answered

Connecticut residents will head to the polls Tuesday, almost two years into a global pandemic. But with the widespread availability of vaccines, Election Day 2021 will likely look more normal this year. Like last year, state residents can vote by absentee ballot using the COVID-19 pandemic as a qualifying reason....
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

483,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in Tuesday’s election

Election officials reported today that 415,146 voters have cast vote-by-mail ballots for next week’s general election, with 43.5% of all ballots issued now marked as returned. That’s 25,304 more since yesterday. With 67,881 New Jerseyans taking part in early voting over the last four days, 483,027 votes have already been...
ELECTIONS
Southwest Virginia Today

Early voting ends Saturday; Election Day Tuesday

Saturday, Oct. 30, is the last chance for Floyd County voters to vote early in next week’s election before polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. More than 1,460 have already cast their ballots as of the end of Monday, Oct. 25. Incumbents and candidates are facing off...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
Crain's Cleveland Business

Early voting numbers show some uptick before Tuesday's election

The battle to determine Cleveland's next mayor enters the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, as early and absentee voting numbers show a slight uptick in turnout from previous elections. The race between nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, the two top vote-getters from the seven-candidate...
CLEVELAND, OH

