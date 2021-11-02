Governors, Defunding Police Up For Vote In Tuesday’s Elections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Republican win for governor in Virginia and the close election in New Jersey have Republicans in Pennsylvania thinking about next year’s gubernatorial race here. Already, a number of GOP candidates are lining up to replace Governor Tom Wolf, who retires at the end of next year. For Democrats, so far at least, there’s only one candidate. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the likely Democratic nominee for governor. But it’s wide open on the Republican side. “It’s a very broad field. And I will say based on the change in the landscape in the last 36 hours, it may continue...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO