[00:00:06] MG: What's going on Alex? Sorry, I started to write a tweet and unmuted myself. Oh, super good, man. Great week so far. How about yourself?. [00:00:15] AM: Pretty good man. Just waiting on this next bullish news. I don't know if the third ETF is going to get passed or we're going to go down or we’re going to go up, what do you think about all this? These all-time highs?

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO