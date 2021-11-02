UPDATE: Power restored after garbage truck knocks down poles at Hendrick Medical Plaza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Power has been restored after a garbage truck knocked down multiple poles in south Abilene.

The incident happened at Hendrick Medical Plaza on the 5300 block of Buffalo Gap Road just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Abilene police confirm the outage is affected traffic signals in the area of the crash, and AEP Texas shows nearly 700 customers were without power. Power was restored just before 10:45 a.m., and now, only less than 5 customers are still in the dark.

At least 5 poles are down on the property. First responders had to rescue the driver from inside his vehicle. He was trapped due to dangerous live wires but is now out and uninjured.

Cable and internet customers could be experiencing outages as well.

Hendrick is currently cancelling many appointments and services scheduled for the Buffalo Gap location Tuesday.

First responders work to put out a small fire at Hendrick Medical Plaza after a garbage truck knocked down five power poles on the property. (Stephanie Williams)

Video from witnesses shows smoke and a small fire at the location of the crash.

