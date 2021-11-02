CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling at university event

By Christopher Hutton
 5 days ago

T he Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized on Monday after falling during a visit to Howard University.

Jackson was scheduled to attend a meeting between Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and student activists to advocate for students protesting campus living conditions. During his appearance, Jackson tripped, fell, and hit his head. The 80-year-old civil rights activist was then taken to Howard University Hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation.

Jackson's daughter Santita Jackson tweeted an update on Monday evening, saying that he is "resting comfortably & doing well."

The university later confirmed on Twitter that "Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator and was later joined by Dr. Wayne Frederick."

Students have been protesting the conditions of housing opportunities at Howard for two weeks. Last week, students met with school leadership to discuss the specific issues surrounding a lack of housing at Howard. These included the school selling off dormitories and the presence of rodents and mold in select dorms.

Jackson has been hospitalized at least twice in 2021. He was admitted to a Chicago hospital due to COVID-19 in August, and he also underwent gallbladder surgery in February.

