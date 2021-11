San Diego-based indie rock outfit Twin Ritual has recently returned with new single “Nothing and No One”, which follows up their summer single “Carrion”. The track showcases the powerful vocals of Laura Levenhagen, who is perfectly aligned with the 80s-synth sounds that back her up. There’s an engaging cinematic scope to the melodies of the track which feels like a late-night drive spent with good company as you clear your head. It’s a soaring and mesmerizing listen, one that hits you with a bit of an emotional undercurrent that feels completely genuine.

