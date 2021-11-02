CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Change in the Arctic – ESA video

By European Space Agency
YubaNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 2, 2021 – Satellites play a vital role in monitoring the rapid changes taking place...

yubanet.com

Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano’s Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, “We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving.”
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
SFGate

Star system with right-angled planets surprises astronomers

Star systems come in all shapes and sizes. Some have lots of planets, some have larger planets and others have no planets at all. But a particularly unusual system about 150 light-years from our own has scientists scratching their heads. In 2016, astronomers discovered two planets orbiting the star HD...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Week

Death of the ancients

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. For centuries, sequoias were largely invulnerable to fire. The world's most massive trees, sequoias have insulating bark up to 3 feet thick and canopies 200 to 300 feet above the forest floor, so that flames from wildfires could only lick at their trunks. Perfectly adapted to their environment, these majestic trees thrived in their own Eden in the Sierra Nevada, with some reaching the age of more than 2,000 years. Then mankind intervened. Climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels brought in hotter weather, prolonged droughts, and more-intense wildfires. In 2020, the huge Castle Fire incinerated an estimated 10,000 mature sequoias — wiping out up to 14 percent of the tree's population. This year, as more fires raged, parks officials resorted to wrapping some sequoia trunks in protective foil. People are making bucket-list pilgrimages to the groves as sequoias join a list of endangered natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef, glaciers from Montana to the Himalayas, the Amazon rain forest, and on and on.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

NASA Rover Has Found Previously Unknown Organic Molecules on Mars

Using a new on-board experiment, NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered traces of previously undetected organic molecules on Mars. None of the organic molecules identified in the sand hold unequivocal signs of life, but they do suggest the new technique, which didn't require the rover to drill, is an effective tool when it comes to searching for evidence of carbon-based molecules, which are important building blocks for life as we know it. The wet-lab experiment came about after Curiosity hit a figurative bump in the road while looking for signs of life on the red planet at the close of 2016. Just as the rover...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Scientists Discover "Superbubble" in Space

As the universe exponentially expands with each passing day, scientists around the world continue to discover modern marvels. In a recent snapshot captured by the Hubble Telescope, NASA researchers found a "superbubble" smack dab in the middle in a massive nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. "The hole is about...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: Partial Lunar Eclipse, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter – November 2021 Skywatching Tips From NASA

What’s Up for November? Sunset planets, a partial lunar eclipse, and the return of the winter stars. From November 6th through the 11th, watch the Moon glide past Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter after sunset in the south/southwest. In particular, if you step outside for a look on November 7th, you’ll find the four-day-old crescent Moon just about 2 degrees away from Venus. Should be really pretty, so don’t miss it.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Ancient Earth May Have Been Ravaged by Gigantic Rain Storms

In the distant past, Earth may have seen massive rain storms hundreds of miles wide, dumping more than a foot (over 30 centimeters) of rain in just a few hours. Researchers have been modeling several epochs of extreme heat on our planet – times when the surface temperature would have been around 320 Kelvin (47 Celsius) – and think that cycles of dryness would've been swiftly followed by deluges of rain. This cycle is a "new and completely unexpected atmospheric state" according to the team behind the new study. Not only can it improve our understanding of the past and future of...
ENVIRONMENT
Ars Technica

Climate change is shifting polar bears’ Arctic menu, research shows

The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the world. Because of that warming, some organisms are adapting by shifting their natural stomping grounds, and the region is seeing some species move in as they follow the warmth north and stick around there for longer. As such,...
ENVIRONMENT
uaf.edu

National Science Foundation funds diverse collaborators to study Arctic change

The National Science Foundation’s Office of Polar Programs recently funded the University of Alaska Fairbanks and six other institutions to synthesize what is known about the changing Arctic environment and its consequences. Over the next five years, the Study of Environmental Arctic Change, known as SEARCH, will bring together scientific,...
capecodtimes.com

WHOI scientists investigate climate change link to red tide expansion into Arctic

Scientists studying red tide in Alaska are worried that climate change could awaken a sleeping giant. A new study, led by scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and published in the Oct. 12 “Proceedings of the National Academy Science,” sampled the sea bed and surface waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in 2018 and 2019 and mapped red tide cyst beds.
ENVIRONMENT

