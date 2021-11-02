CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers reportedly looking into tight end trades

By Matt Johnson
The Green Bay Packers came out of Week 8 with a huge win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it also lost Robert Tonyan to a season-ending knee injury. With the NFL trade deadline hours away, general manager Brian Gutekunst could be looking for Tonyan’s replacement.

Green Bay has been aggressive at improving its roster during the season. The team picked up Rasul Douglas, who sealed the win over the Cardinals, and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus. Before the New England Patriots traded Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, the Packers were viewed as the likely landing spot if he was released.

Now, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , many teams around the league think the Packers are exploring the tight ends available before the trade deadline.

There are quite a few options for the front office to pursue. If the Packers are willing to deal a higher draft pick, the New York Giants are reportedly willing to move Evan Engram. A former first-round pick, Engram’s athleticism and pass-catching ability could make him the ideal option for Green Bay.

  • Evan Engram stats (2021): 23 receptions, 186 receiving yards and one touchdown

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, the No. 25 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is also a trade candidate. The presence of Kyle Pitts made Hurst an afterthought in the Falcons’ offense, but he could slide into Tonyan’s role if traded to the Packers.

4 Green Bay Packers trades to boost team’s Super Bowl odds

Jordan Akins might be the likeliest option for Green Bay. The Houston Texans are overhauling the roster and Akins is available. He enters Week 9 with 19 receptions for 177 receiving yards and Texans’ quarterbacks have a 97.4 passer rating when targeting him.

