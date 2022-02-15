Where people in New York are moving to most
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
Where people in New York are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in New York are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New York in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
You may also like: Highest rated beer in New York
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#40. Montana
- Moved from New York to Montana in 2019: 1,239
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to New York in 2019: 194
--- #32 most common destination from Montana
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#39. Maine
- Moved from New York to Maine in 2019: 1,273
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to New York in 2019: 1,918
--- #5 most common destination from Maine
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#38. Louisiana
- Moved from New York to Louisiana in 2019: 1,359
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to New York in 2019: 1,757
--- #13 most common destination from Louisiana
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Kansas
- Moved from New York to Kansas in 2019: 1,497
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to New York in 2019: 1,329
--- #14 most common destination from Kansas
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Oklahoma
- Moved from New York to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,505
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to New York in 2019: 530
--- #31 most common destination from Oklahoma
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#35. Hawaii
- Moved from New York to Hawaii in 2019: 1,940
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to New York in 2019: 1,301
--- #14 most common destination from Hawaii
M Floyd // Flickr
#34. Alabama
- Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851
--- #26 most common destination from Alabama
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Utah
- Moved from New York to Utah in 2019: 2,073
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to New York in 2019: 1,185
--- #20 most common destination from Utah
Canva
#32. Mississippi
- Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444
--- #23 most common destination from Mississippi
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#31. Missouri
- Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
--- #24 most common destination from Missouri
You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in New York
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Wisconsin
- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450
--- #20 most common destination from Wisconsin
spablab // Flickr
#29. Rhode Island
- Moved from New York to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,359
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to New York in 2019: 1,623
--- #5 most common destination from Rhode Island
Canva
#28. Minnesota
- Moved from New York to Minnesota in 2019: 2,549
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to New York in 2019: 2,237
--- #15 most common destination from Minnesota
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#27. Kentucky
- Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553
--- #14 most common destination from Kentucky
randy andy // Shutterstock
#26. Nevada
- Moved from New York to Nevada in 2019: 2,711
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to New York in 2019: 2,366
--- #12 most common destination from Nevada
You may also like: Best public high schools in New York
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#25. Delaware
- Moved from New York to Delaware in 2019: 3,044
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to New York in 2019: 1,655
--- #4 most common destination from Delaware
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#24. Vermont
- Moved from New York to Vermont in 2019: 3,276
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to New York in 2019: 3,084
--- #2 most common destination from Vermont
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#23. Oregon
- Moved from New York to Oregon in 2019: 3,462
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to New York in 2019: 2,091
--- #10 most common destination from Oregon
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. New Hampshire
- Moved from New York to New Hampshire in 2019: 3,556
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to New York in 2019: 2,417
--- #4 most common destination from New Hampshire
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Indiana
- Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470
--- #24 most common destination from Indiana
You may also like: A community pushes back at Stonewall: A major civil rights moment in New York
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#20. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from New York to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 4,314
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New York in 2019: 3,325
--- #3 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
Famartin // Wikicommons
#19. Maryland
- Moved from New York to Maryland in 2019: 6,018
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to New York in 2019: 6,015
--- #10 most common destination from Maryland
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#18. Michigan
- Moved from New York to Michigan in 2019: 6,078
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to New York in 2019: 5,504
--- #11 most common destination from Michigan
DPPed// Wikimedia
#17. Arizona
- Moved from New York to Arizona in 2019: 6,079
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to New York in 2019: 2,185
--- #22 most common destination from Arizona
Imilious // Wikicommons
#16. Tennessee
- Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513
--- #10 most common destination from Tennessee
You may also like: Best private high schools in New York
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#15. Washington
- Moved from New York to Washington in 2019: 6,885
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to New York in 2019: 2,697
--- #19 most common destination from Washington
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#14. Colorado
- Moved from New York to Colorado in 2019: 7,965
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to New York in 2019: 5,754
--- #10 most common destination from Colorado
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#13. Illinois
- Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447
--- #17 most common destination from Illinois
Canva
#12. Ohio
- Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629
--- #11 most common destination from Ohio
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#11. South Carolina
- Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169
--- #10 most common destination from South Carolina
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in New York
Canva
#10. Georgia
- Moved from New York to Georgia in 2019: 14,641
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to New York in 2019: 5,938
--- #12 most common destination from Georgia
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#9. Virginia
- Moved from New York to Virginia in 2019: 15,618
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to New York in 2019: 12,180
--- #7 most common destination from Virginia
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Massachusetts
- Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910
--- #2 most common destination from Massachusetts
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Texas
- Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033
--- #14 most common destination from Texas
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#6. North Carolina
- Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571
--- 5.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847
--- #8 most common destination from North Carolina
You may also like: Famous actors from New York
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#5. Connecticut
- Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606
--- 6.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040
--- #1 most common destination from Connecticut
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#4. California
- Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567
--- 8.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332
--- #8 most common destination from California
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#3. Pennsylvania
- Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618
--- 10.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641
--- #2 most common destination from Pennsylvania
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Florida
- Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488
--- 13.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976
--- #8 most common destination from Florida
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#1. New Jersey
- Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664
--- 13.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942
--- #2 most common destination from New Jersey
You may also like: Best places to retire in New York
Comments / 0