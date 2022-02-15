ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where people in New York are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ckA4qU600
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Where people in New York are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New York are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New York in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ckA4qU600
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#40. Montana

- Moved from New York to Montana in 2019: 1,239
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to New York in 2019: 194
--- #32 most common destination from Montana

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#39. Maine

- Moved from New York to Maine in 2019: 1,273
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to New York in 2019: 1,918
--- #5 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ckA4qU600
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#38. Louisiana

- Moved from New York to Louisiana in 2019: 1,359
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to New York in 2019: 1,757
--- #13 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ckA4qU600
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kansas

- Moved from New York to Kansas in 2019: 1,497
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to New York in 2019: 1,329
--- #14 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ckA4qU600
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oklahoma

- Moved from New York to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,505
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to New York in 2019: 530
--- #31 most common destination from Oklahoma

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ckA4qU600
Canva

#35. Hawaii

- Moved from New York to Hawaii in 2019: 1,940
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to New York in 2019: 1,301
--- #14 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ckA4qU600
M Floyd // Flickr

#34. Alabama

- Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851
--- #26 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ckA4qU600
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Utah

- Moved from New York to Utah in 2019: 2,073
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to New York in 2019: 1,185
--- #20 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ckA4qU600
Canva

#32. Mississippi

- Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444
--- #23 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ckA4qU600
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#31. Missouri

- Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
--- #24 most common destination from Missouri

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ckA4qU600
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wisconsin

- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450
--- #20 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ckA4qU600
spablab // Flickr

#29. Rhode Island

- Moved from New York to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,359
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to New York in 2019: 1,623
--- #5 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ckA4qU600
Canva

#28. Minnesota

- Moved from New York to Minnesota in 2019: 2,549
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to New York in 2019: 2,237
--- #15 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ckA4qU600
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#27. Kentucky

- Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553
--- #14 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ckA4qU600
randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Nevada

- Moved from New York to Nevada in 2019: 2,711
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to New York in 2019: 2,366
--- #12 most common destination from Nevada

You may also like: Best public high schools in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ckA4qU600
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#25. Delaware

- Moved from New York to Delaware in 2019: 3,044
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to New York in 2019: 1,655
--- #4 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ckA4qU600
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#24. Vermont

- Moved from New York to Vermont in 2019: 3,276
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to New York in 2019: 3,084
--- #2 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ckA4qU600
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#23. Oregon

- Moved from New York to Oregon in 2019: 3,462
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to New York in 2019: 2,091
--- #10 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ckA4qU600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. New Hampshire

- Moved from New York to New Hampshire in 2019: 3,556
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to New York in 2019: 2,417
--- #4 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ckA4qU600
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Indiana

- Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470
--- #24 most common destination from Indiana

You may also like: A community pushes back at Stonewall: A major civil rights moment in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ckA4qU600
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from New York to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 4,314
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New York in 2019: 3,325
--- #3 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ckA4qU600
Famartin // Wikicommons

#19. Maryland

- Moved from New York to Maryland in 2019: 6,018
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to New York in 2019: 6,015
--- #10 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ckA4qU600
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#18. Michigan

- Moved from New York to Michigan in 2019: 6,078
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to New York in 2019: 5,504
--- #11 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ckA4qU600
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from New York to Arizona in 2019: 6,079
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to New York in 2019: 2,185
--- #22 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ckA4qU600
Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

- Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513
--- #10 most common destination from Tennessee

You may also like: Best private high schools in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ckA4qU600
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

- Moved from New York to Washington in 2019: 6,885
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to New York in 2019: 2,697
--- #19 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ckA4qU600
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#14. Colorado

- Moved from New York to Colorado in 2019: 7,965
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to New York in 2019: 5,754
--- #10 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ckA4qU600
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Illinois

- Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447
--- #17 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ckA4qU600
Canva

#12. Ohio

- Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629
--- #11 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ckA4qU600
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. South Carolina

- Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169
--- #10 most common destination from South Carolina

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ckA4qU600
Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from New York to Georgia in 2019: 14,641
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to New York in 2019: 5,938
--- #12 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ckA4qU600
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#9. Virginia

- Moved from New York to Virginia in 2019: 15,618
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to New York in 2019: 12,180
--- #7 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ckA4qU600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Massachusetts

- Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910
--- #2 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ckA4qU600
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

- Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033
--- #14 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ckA4qU600
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571
--- 5.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847
--- #8 most common destination from North Carolina

You may also like: Famous actors from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ckA4qU600
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#5. Connecticut

- Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606
--- 6.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040
--- #1 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ckA4qU600
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567
--- 8.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332
--- #8 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ckA4qU600
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pennsylvania

- Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618
--- 10.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641
--- #2 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ckA4qU600
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488
--- 13.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976
--- #8 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ckA4qU600
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#1. New Jersey

- Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664
--- 13.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942
--- #2 most common destination from New Jersey

You may also like: Best places to retire in New York

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Louisiana Moved
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy