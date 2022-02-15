Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Where people in New York are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New York are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New York in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#40. Montana

- Moved from New York to Montana in 2019: 1,239

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Montana to New York in 2019: 194

--- #32 most common destination from Montana

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#39. Maine

- Moved from New York to Maine in 2019: 1,273

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to New York in 2019: 1,918

--- #5 most common destination from Maine

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#38. Louisiana

- Moved from New York to Louisiana in 2019: 1,359

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to New York in 2019: 1,757

--- #13 most common destination from Louisiana

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kansas

- Moved from New York to Kansas in 2019: 1,497

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to New York in 2019: 1,329

--- #14 most common destination from Kansas

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oklahoma

- Moved from New York to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,505

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to New York in 2019: 530

--- #31 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#35. Hawaii

- Moved from New York to Hawaii in 2019: 1,940

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to New York in 2019: 1,301

--- #14 most common destination from Hawaii

M Floyd // Flickr

#34. Alabama

- Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851

--- #26 most common destination from Alabama

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Utah

- Moved from New York to Utah in 2019: 2,073

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to New York in 2019: 1,185

--- #20 most common destination from Utah

Canva

#32. Mississippi

- Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444

--- #23 most common destination from Mississippi

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#31. Missouri

- Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054

--- #24 most common destination from Missouri

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wisconsin

- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450

--- #20 most common destination from Wisconsin

spablab // Flickr

#29. Rhode Island

- Moved from New York to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,359

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Rhode Island to New York in 2019: 1,623

--- #5 most common destination from Rhode Island

Canva

#28. Minnesota

- Moved from New York to Minnesota in 2019: 2,549

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to New York in 2019: 2,237

--- #15 most common destination from Minnesota

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#27. Kentucky

- Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553

--- #14 most common destination from Kentucky

randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Nevada

- Moved from New York to Nevada in 2019: 2,711

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to New York in 2019: 2,366

--- #12 most common destination from Nevada

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#25. Delaware

- Moved from New York to Delaware in 2019: 3,044

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to New York in 2019: 1,655

--- #4 most common destination from Delaware

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#24. Vermont

- Moved from New York to Vermont in 2019: 3,276

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to New York in 2019: 3,084

--- #2 most common destination from Vermont

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#23. Oregon

- Moved from New York to Oregon in 2019: 3,462

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to New York in 2019: 2,091

--- #10 most common destination from Oregon

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. New Hampshire

- Moved from New York to New Hampshire in 2019: 3,556

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to New York in 2019: 2,417

--- #4 most common destination from New Hampshire

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Indiana

- Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470

--- #24 most common destination from Indiana

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from New York to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 4,314

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New York in 2019: 3,325

--- #3 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Famartin // Wikicommons

#19. Maryland

- Moved from New York to Maryland in 2019: 6,018

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to New York in 2019: 6,015

--- #10 most common destination from Maryland

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#18. Michigan

- Moved from New York to Michigan in 2019: 6,078

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to New York in 2019: 5,504

--- #11 most common destination from Michigan

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from New York to Arizona in 2019: 6,079

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to New York in 2019: 2,185

--- #22 most common destination from Arizona

Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

- Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513

--- #10 most common destination from Tennessee

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

- Moved from New York to Washington in 2019: 6,885

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to New York in 2019: 2,697

--- #19 most common destination from Washington

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#14. Colorado

- Moved from New York to Colorado in 2019: 7,965

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to New York in 2019: 5,754

--- #10 most common destination from Colorado

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Illinois

- Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447

--- #17 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#12. Ohio

- Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780

--- 2.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629

--- #11 most common destination from Ohio

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. South Carolina

- Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169

--- #10 most common destination from South Carolina

Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from New York to Georgia in 2019: 14,641

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to New York in 2019: 5,938

--- #12 most common destination from Georgia

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#9. Virginia

- Moved from New York to Virginia in 2019: 15,618

--- 3.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to New York in 2019: 12,180

--- #7 most common destination from Virginia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Massachusetts

- Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143

--- 3.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910

--- #2 most common destination from Massachusetts

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

- Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033

--- #14 most common destination from Texas

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571

--- 5.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847

--- #8 most common destination from North Carolina

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#5. Connecticut

- Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606

--- 6.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040

--- #1 most common destination from Connecticut

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567

--- 8.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332

--- #8 most common destination from California

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pennsylvania

- Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618

--- 10.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641

--- #2 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488

--- 13.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976

--- #8 most common destination from Florida

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#1. New Jersey

- Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664

--- 13.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942

--- #2 most common destination from New Jersey

