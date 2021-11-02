Alex Murdaugh’s assets will be frozen, managed by court-appointed receiver, SC judge says
Suspended South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s cash and assets will be frozen and controlled by court-appointed overseers, according to an S.C. judge’s order. “After careful consideration, Plaintiff’s Motion for Temporary Injunction and Appointment of Co-Receivers and Co-Receivers’ Counsel is granted,” wrote state Judge Dan Hall in an two-sentence order filed Tuesday...www.myrtlebeachonline.com
Comments / 0