Tesla Model S and Model X prices rose by $5,000 in July of this year, and by the same amount again in August. A year of such adjustments made the Tesla Model S $20,000 more expensive in 2021 than it had been in August 2020. By October of this year, Model 3 and Model Y prices had climbed almost as much as the flagship's over the same timespan. Tesla isn't the only automaker boosting MSRPs, but the electric carmaker's increases seem stouter than others. Tesla delivered just such another shocker over the weekend, raising the prices of the Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range by $5,000. The sedan now starts at $94,900 before a $1,200 destination charge, for a total of $96,190, the crossover at $106,190 after destination.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO