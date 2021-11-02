CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Runaway lawnmower recovered at Maryville intersection

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE4th_0ckA3CMv00

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department wants to know, are you missing a lawnmower? If so, they’ve got one.

Fannie Farkle’s in Gatlinburg sold by longtime owner

MPD says officers recovered a lawnmower Monday night at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue at Foothills Mall Drive. They believe the lawnmower fell off a trailer or a truck.

You’re asked to call Lieutenant Hess at 865-273-3831 if you believe this is your lawnmower.

Knoxville home of Mountain Dew inventor up for sale
STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Bristol, Virginia Police have located missing 17-year-old

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Bristol, Va. Police Department released a statement saying that the missing Juvenile, Emma Rogers, was located in Corolla Township, North Carolina in the Outer Banks area after she was involved in a car crash. Rogers was flown to Norfolk, Va. to be treated for injuries related to the crash. Police did not […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Maryville, TN
Sports
City
Maryville, TN
City
Gatlinburg, TN
WATE

Tennessee prisons add body scanners aimed at contraband

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they have begun installing new body scanners at state correctional facilities to fight against contraband. The Tennessee Department of Correction says the new machines will supplement current security procedures when someone enters a facility. That includes removing outerwear and shoes, going through a metal detector and undergoing a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Fannie Farkle#Mpd#Mountain Dew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

WATE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy