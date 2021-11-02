Runaway lawnmower recovered at Maryville intersection

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department wants to know, are you missing a lawnmower? If so, they’ve got one.

MPD says officers recovered a lawnmower Monday night at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue at Foothills Mall Drive. They believe the lawnmower fell off a trailer or a truck.

You’re asked to call Lieutenant Hess at 865-273-3831 if you believe this is your lawnmower.

