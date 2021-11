SASAMI has announced new album Squeeze which will be out February 25 via Domino. Most of the album was self produced while a few tracks were co-produced by Ty Segall, and the album features appearances by SASAMI's roommates Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Kyle Thomas (King Tuff), as well as Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose and No Home. The cover art was designed by Andrew Thomas Huang (Björk, FKA twigs), and depicts SASAMI as a Nure-onna, a vampiric deity from Japanese folklore that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake and that also inspired much of the album.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO