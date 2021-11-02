CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County deputies ask for public’s help in solving 7-year-old North Little Rock cold case

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3w5A_0ckA2jKz00

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are asking for the public’s help in solving a seven-year-old cold case involving a shooting that led to the death of a teen.

On Nov. 2, 2014, authorities said 18-year-old D’Angelo Hooks attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46 th Street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.

Authorities said a group of unidentified men began shooting into the crowd during the party, striking Hooks.

Teen Shooting Victim Dies, Family Complains About Nursing Home Care Students Pay Respect to Fellow Classmate Shot Down at Party

Hooks was taken to a local hospital for treatment but after weeks of being hospitalized and multiple surgeries, Hooks succumbed to his injuries.

WEB EXTRA: D’Angelo Hooks Mother Speaks Unsolved Spotlight: Justice for D’Angelo Hooks

The shooters fled the scene in an orange Dodge Charger with a black stripe, spoiler and rims, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies ask anyone who has information regarding the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nursing Home Care#Cold Case#Crime Stoppers#Dodge#Klrt
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy