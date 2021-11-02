Pulaski County deputies ask for public’s help in solving 7-year-old North Little Rock cold case
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are asking for the public’s help in solving a seven-year-old cold case involving a shooting that led to the death of a teen.
On Nov. 2, 2014, authorities said 18-year-old D’Angelo Hooks attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46 th Street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.
Authorities said a group of unidentified men began shooting into the crowd during the party, striking Hooks.Teen Shooting Victim Dies, Family Complains About Nursing Home Care Students Pay Respect to Fellow Classmate Shot Down at Party
Hooks was taken to a local hospital for treatment but after weeks of being hospitalized and multiple surgeries, Hooks succumbed to his injuries.WEB EXTRA: D’Angelo Hooks Mother Speaks Unsolved Spotlight: Justice for D’Angelo Hooks
The shooters fled the scene in an orange Dodge Charger with a black stripe, spoiler and rims, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies ask anyone who has information regarding the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-8477.
