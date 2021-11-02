CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto Transforms Into Vampire Anti-Hero in Second 'Morbius' Trailer

By Althea Legaspi
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has dropped the second trailer for Morbius, which arrives in theaters on Jan. 28. The trailer showcases Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who goes missing for two...

www.nhregister.com

flickeringmyth.com

Morbius featurette sees Jared Leto introducing Marvel’s Living Vampire

With a new trailer set to drop tomorrow, Sony has shared a featurette for Morbius, the third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which sees star Jared Leto discussing his character Dr. Michael Morbius; watch it here…. One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
107.3 PopCrush

Jared Leto Becomes ‘Morbius’ In New Featurette

Sony’s next Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, was shot back in the summer of 2019. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, bouncing the movie, based on the Marvel character known as a “Living Vampire,” all over the release schedule. The film finally looks set to debut in theaters early in 2022, so here come the trailers.
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Jared Leto is a Terrifying Bloodsucker in Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Jared Leto in Marvel’s newly released Morbius trailer somehow looks both hot and terrifying?. Morbius follows the story of biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. But when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. While his newfound powers of increased strength and speed, “some form of bat radar” and flight seem beneficial at first, his overwhelming thirst for blood begins to take over, creating a big problem.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Morbius’: Jared Leto Teases A “Web Of Opportunity”, New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

This morning it was revealed that a new trailer for Sony’s Spidey-verse flick Morbius would be arriving tomorrow. My reaction?. And I don’t just mean interested in the way we are all somewhat interested in any superhero movie, but I mean genuinely edge-of-your-seat excited for Morbius? I can’t find anyone who is. And it’s up to Sony to try and change that, which is why you get featurettes like the one just released where Jared Leto claims there’s a “web of opportunity” for the franchise to grow.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jared Leto's Morbius Teaser Announces New Trailer Release Date

Jared Leto has let fans know when the next trailer for Morbius will arrive. The Marvel character is a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, coming on the heels of Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. In a new teaser hyping the second Morbius trailer release date of Tuesday, November 2nd, Leto takes a look back at 50th anniversary of Dr. Michael Morbius' Marvel Comics debut.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Jared Leto Really Needs to Get a Handle on His Powers in New ‘Morbius’ Trailer (Video)

Pseudo vampire Jared Leto’s superpowers seem to be a bit out of control in the latest trailer for Sony’s “Morbius.” See the video above. “I’d do anything to save a life. But I don’t know what I’m capable of,” Leto’s Morbius says at one point in the trailer. That’s followed moments later by Jared Harris’ character (who’s a mentor figure to Morbius) asking him, “Are you here to heal the world? Or to destroy it?” Fair question, as a good chunk of the trailer finds Morbius exploring the extent of his powers — while trying to get a hold on them at the same time.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Morbius (2022 movie) Marvel, Jared Leto, Matt Smith, trailer, release date

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Morbius is an American superhero film...
MOVIES
