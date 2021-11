General Motors has issued a recall for a set of accessory floor mats that are offered for the 2017-2021 model-year Chevy Bolt EV. The problem: vehicles equipped with these rubber all-weather accessory floormats (GM Part #42686568) will not have adequate space between the mats and the accelerator pedal, which can cause the pedal to become lodged by the floor mat. This problem can be tied to the grommet that holds the mat in place, which may shift and create a smaller clearance between the mat and pedal than GM originally intended.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO