NBA

Bucks' Khris Middleton in health and safety protocols; multiple other starters out with injuries

By Victor Barbosa
 5 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Since beginning the 2021-2022 season 3-1, the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks have lost three in a row. The journey to next year's NBA playoffs is still in its early stages, but the Bucks are currently on the outside looking in.

Milwaukee will face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night and they'll do so without at least three members of the starting lineup from last season's run to the title.

After missing Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz with what head coach Mike Budenholzer said was a non-COVID-19-related illness, it was announced Monday night that Khris Middleton had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and would miss the contest against the Pistons. In addition, guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez will be out with a left ankle sprain and back soreness, respectively.

Holiday has only played in two games thus far, while Lopez hasn't played since the season-opener.

Among the other Bucks players currently nursing injuries are Grayson Allen (right knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee) and Rodney Hood (left hand), who are all day-to-day and probable for the bout with Detroit, as well as Donte DiVincenzo, who has no timetable for his return from a foot injury that he suffered during the first round of the 2021 postseason.

