CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Power Of Love: Before And After Adoption Glowups (November 2, 2021)

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here at ICan HasCheezburger, we believe that adoption is a very beautiful and special thing to do for a pet that has been abandoned. Whether it is a cat, a dog, a bird, or any other kind of species,...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
K945

A Sad Dog Looking for a Sad Human, Could It Be You?

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the dog who's just a sad boy. Travish is a long-haired Chihuahua weighing in at 10 pounds. His adoption fee is only $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and microchip enrollment fee. Travish likes other dogs and cats but he prefers to just lay low hang out by himself and listen to Adele on repeat.
BENTON, LA
The News Guard

Adopt: November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

November isn’t just for Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice to be celebrated. It’s also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, highlighting all the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” awaiting new homes at a shelter near you. “Senior pets can be among the most at-risk in shelters, so...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Animals#The Power Of Love#Ican
lovemeow.com

Cat Comes Over to Lone Kitten, Takes Him by the Paw and Raises Him Along with Her Own

A cat came right over to a lone kitten, took him by the paw and began to raise him along with her own. A kitten named Pluto was brought in to Dorset Rescue Kittens after his mom fell sick and stopped caring for him and his siblings. Pluto was the only survivor of his litter and showed incredible fight in such a tiny body.
PETS
ABC 4

This cute puppy is looking for his forever home

Meet Freddy! He is a two-year-old, one-eyed, neutered chihuahua who is up for adoption. Freddy is great with people and other dogs who are also trained with basic commands. He even just joined book buddies where he reads books with kids. If you’re looking for a sweet, and affectionate dog,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CNET

3 reasons you shouldn't let your pets sleep in your bed

As a dog mom, I know how tempting it is to let your fur baby sleep with you in the bed. Pets love being with their humans, and especially at night time, they love to cuddle. Some people enjoy having pets sleep with them, but many people opt to have pets sleep in their crates or other beds. So is there only one right way when it comes to letting your pets sleep with you?
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Inverse

How long can I leave my cat alone? Cat experts reveal a surprising answer

We often think of our cats as aloof, independent creatures who don’t need much attention — especially when compared to the more demanding needs of a dog. But that stereotype isn't necessarily true at all. Studies (and personal experiences) show cats often value our company more than we realize and need affection just as much as other animals.
PETS
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Quina Baterna

Common types of food that cats should avoid

Many cat parents have had a moment during dinner when our furbabies give us the cutest begging face they can muster for a bite. While most of us are always on the hunt for the best cat food we can afford, there’s nothing wrong with a little human food now and then… except when it’s toxic to them.
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy