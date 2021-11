Mike Tomlin said that he liked working with Melvin Ingram III, who spent just over three months with the Steelers after spending his first nine seasons with the Chargers. But Ingram's unwillingness to accept his role within the Steelers' defense ultimately resulted in Pittsburgh traded him to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. The deal was completed hours before the league's trade deadline.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO