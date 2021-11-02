CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Series Game 6 Preview, Fantasy Football Injury Roundup and NBA Best Bets

By Kyle Wood
Editor's note: A technical issue with all of SI's emails may have prevented you from receiving editions of Winners Club from last week. If you'd like to go back and read earlier editions, you can find them here:

Oct. 31: Injury Updates and DFS Advice for NFL Sunday

Oct. 28: TNF Prop Bets, DFS Plays and Fantasy Football Prep

Oct. 26: World Series Betting Preview, Plus NBA Picks and Fantasy Waiver Wire

Good morning! Thanks for starting your day with Winners Club. The Braves look to shut the door on a comeback Tuesday night and prevent a potential winner-takes-all Game 7 in Houston. That’s where we begin today.

World Series Game 6 Preview

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Braves lead 3-2

Houston trailed 4-0 in the first inning Sunday night in Atlanta with its season on the line. The Astros rallied with two-run spots in the second and third innings and three more in the fifth to take the lead for good and send the series back to Texas. The Braves remain one win away from their first World Series title since 1995, but they will have to clinch the series away from their home crowd.

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Moneyline: Braves (+105) | Astros (-125)

Run Line: Braves +1.5 (-188) | Astros -1.5 (+155)

Total: Under 8.5 (+100) | Over 8.5 (-118)

Pitchers: Max Fried (ATL) vs. Luis Garcia (HOU)

Jen Piacenti and Matt Ehalt preview the game and provide their picks . Find out whether or not they like this game hitting the over, which team they like on the run line, which prop bets they’re in on and, ultimately, if they think this series is going to a Game 7.

NFL and Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn’t exactly dispel any concerns about Kansas City’s declining Super Bowl hopes in a win against the Giants on Monday night. Still, a win’s a win, and a very important one before the Chiefs’ Sunday showdown with the Packers.

Waiver Wire Recommendations: A former MVP and a quarterback who made his first NFL start Sunday lead this week’s waiver wire top pickups. Jen Piacenti has advice for you to (try to) fill the Derrick Henry-sized hole in your starting lineup.

Bye Week Blues: Four teams are on bye this week, including Tom Brady and all of the Buccaneers’ weapons. Craig Ellenport lays out which players you’re missing in Week 9 and how to overcome their absences.

Josh Allen Talks Fantasy Football: Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen discussed his fantasy football team in the Bills’ league with our very own Michael Fabiano. The fourth-year star has been trying to trade for himself, but his league mates won’t budge.

Fantasy Impact of Derrick Henry undergoing surgery: Fantasy football star and MVP candidate Derrick Henry broke a metatarsal in his foot in Sunday’s win over the Colts, and will undergo potentially season-ending surgery Tuesday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said there’s a chance the NFL’s leading rusher returns, but he’ll potentially be out for 6-10 weeks.

Calvin Ridley: “I need to step away from football”: Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed Sunday’s game due to a personal matter for the second time in three weeks, and later announced he is stepping away . There is no timetable for his return.

Kyler Murray’s Week 9 Status in Doubt: Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray injured his ankle Thursday night in a loss to the Packers and he could miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Jameis Winston Out for the Year: Saints quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL during the team’s upset win against the Buccaneers. New Orleans will have to rely on Trevor Siemian and/or Taysom Hill to replace Winston.

NBA and Fantasy Basketball

There are five NBA games on the docket Tuesday, starting with Bucks-Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. We’re two weeks into the season and the 6-1 Bulls still own the best record in basketball.

"SO/UP" Picks for Tuesday Games: I welcomed a new guest picker to help me pick a couple of NBA games tonight. See what bets Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com and I like for Miami-Dallas and New Orleans-Phoenix.

NBA Power Rankings: The Eastern Conference is well-represented in the latest power rankings, with the Heat taking the top spot.

That’s all for today, folks. Get your World Series and NBA bets in, and good luck on the waivers this week. I’ll be back Thursday.

