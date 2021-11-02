CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Write to Saint Nick ‘Operation Santa’ via U.S. Postal Service

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

The Postal Service has launched its annual "Operation Santa" program and is now accepting letters addressed to Santa Claus!

The operation unofficially began more than 100 years ago in 1912, when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to open up letters sent to Santa and respond to hopeful children, the USPS said.

The official Operation Santa opened to the public in 1940, with hundreds of organizations across the country participating to make sure the letters got replies.

Reading the letters from children around the world is a big job though and Saint Nick and the USPS opened the operation up in 2019 to anyone in the U.S. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer "elf" to help answer the letters, visit uspsoperationsanta.com .

Letters to Santa Clause must be mailed by Dec. 10 and must include certain information to get to the right mailroom. Be sure to include your return address, Santa’s mail address and most importantly, a stamp!

In your letter, be sure to tell Santa about the year you’ve had—and be honest, because he already knows! Make your requests for toys, games, anything you can think of, and If it’s clothing or shoes, be sure to include your size. For more details, click here .

