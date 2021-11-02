CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Jared Leto is a super-powered vampire who is fighting his urge to hunt and consume blood in the new trailer for Morbius.

Leto portrays Dr. Michael Morbius who performs a risky experiment to cure himself of a rare blood disorder in the clip released on Tuesday.

The experiment transforms Morbius into a vampire, granting him increased strength, speed, bat radar and the ability to fly.

Morbius is struggling to control his newfound power, which can transform him into a deadly predator. Government officials are hot on his trail as Morbius tries to save lives instead of end them.

Morbius also receives help from Tyrese Gibson's Simon Stroud and makes a reference to Sony's Venom series of films, which star Tom Hardy.

Morbius, based on the Spider-Man villain of the same name, is coming to theaters on Jan. 28.

Co-stars include Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Michael Keaton. Daniel Espinosa serves as director.

