Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ to Continue Filming Despite Exit by Director Jonas Akerlund

Production for “Midas Man” is set to continue next week despite director Jonas Akerlund (pictured above left) potentially departing the film, Variety can confirm.

The film, a biopic of legendary music manager Brian Epstein , started shooting two weeks ago, with first look images revealed of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “Outlander” star Rosie Day as 1960s pop singer Cilla Black.

Akerlund, a Grammy-winning auteur, has directed numerous music videos for artists including former Beatle Paul McCartney and Madonna as well as the black metal feature “Lords of Chaos.” He is said to be “taking a break” from the film but sources indicate it is unlikely he will continue with the project.

While production in Liverpool has been shut down for this week, a source close to the production confirmed to Variety that, contrary to reports, shooting is set to re-start as soon as next week, with a new director expected to be announced imminently if, as expected, Ackerlund does not return.

If he does leave, the source added, it wouldn’t be unusual for certain hand-picked members of the crew to depart with him but that doesn’t apply to the wider crew.

“The director of ‘Midas Man’ Jonas Ackerlund is taking a break from the film,” said Perry Trevers, co-founder at StudioPOW, which is producing the film alongside Trevor Beattie Films. “Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime we can confirm that filming of ‘Midas Man’ will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Variety has contacted Ackerlund’s representatives for comment, but did not hear back by press time.