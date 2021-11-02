CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ to Continue Filming Despite Exit by Director Jonas Akerlund

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Production for “Midas Man” is set to continue next week despite director Jonas Akerlund (pictured above left) potentially departing the film, Variety can confirm.

The film, a biopic of legendary music manager Brian Epstein , started shooting two weeks ago, with first look images revealed of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “Outlander” star Rosie Day as 1960s pop singer Cilla Black.

Akerlund, a Grammy-winning auteur, has directed numerous music videos for artists including former Beatle Paul McCartney and Madonna as well as the black metal feature “Lords of Chaos.” He is said to be “taking a break” from the film but sources indicate it is unlikely he will continue with the project.

While production in Liverpool has been shut down for this week, a source close to the production confirmed to Variety that, contrary to reports, shooting is set to re-start as soon as next week, with a new director expected to be announced imminently if, as expected, Ackerlund does not return.

If he does leave, the source added, it wouldn’t be unusual for certain hand-picked members of the crew to depart with him but that doesn’t apply to the wider crew.

“The director of ‘Midas Man’ Jonas Ackerlund is taking a break from the film,” said Perry Trevers, co-founder at StudioPOW, which is producing the film alongside Trevor Beattie Films. “Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime we can confirm that filming of ‘Midas Man’ will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Variety has contacted Ackerlund’s representatives for comment, but did not hear back by press time.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Once’ Duo Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova Plan First Tour Together in 11 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova will re-team in early 2022 for their first tour together in nearly 11 years, Variety can exclusively reveal. The performances will take place next March to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the movie “Once,” which starred the duo and featured their original music. The film’s “Falling Slowly” won the 2007 Academy Award for best original song; a hit Broadway musical adaptation later won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, in 2012. Following the release of the film version of “Once,” Hansard and Irglova recorded and toured as The Swell Season, but have only made a...
MUSIC
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Madonna
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
Rosie Day
Person
Trevor Beattie
Person
Cilla Black
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Grab Your Red Scarves: Taylor Swift Teases ‘All Too Well’ Short Film

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” a fan favorite and Rob Sheffield’s Number One Swift song, is getting a short film out Nov. 12. Swift dropped a teaser of the film on Good Morning America on Friday, revealing she’ll direct and star alongside Stranger Thing‘s Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The news coincides perfectly with the fact that Jake Gyllenhaal, the presumed subject of the song, is trending on Twitter. Nov. 12 also marks the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 classic that contains the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Last year, Swift spoke with Rolling Stone‘s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatles#Midas#Midas Man
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigitalfix.com

Beatles manager movie halts production, director likely to leave

Deadline are reporting that the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein – titled Midas Man – has shut down mid-shoot and director Jonas Akerlund is unlikely to continue with the project. Filming began in Liverpool last month with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit) playing Epstein. The producers have issued a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Son Of Rambow’ & ‘X-Men: First Class’ Star Bill Milner Joins ‘Midas Man’ As Clive Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Son Of Rambow and X-Men: First Class actor Bill Milner has joined Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man as Brian’s brother Clive Epstein who assumed control of his brother’s music store business. Filming is underway in Liverpool on the movie about the visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles. Starring are The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Rosie Day as Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein. Jonas Åkerlund is directing from a screenplay based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham. Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW, with Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films.  Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and has closed a raft of international deals. Milner is in post-production on movie thriller Burial. Previous features also include Anthropoid and i-Boy.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘A Man Named Scott’ Documentary for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Kid Cudi takes fans on a journey through a decade of creative choices, struggles, and breakthroughs in the candid new Amazon Prime documentary “A Man Named Scott,” which arrived on the streaming platform November 5. Directed by Robert Alexander, the 95-minute film explores Cudi’s struggle to adjust to fame after the release of his 2009 debut LP “Man on the Moon: The End of Day.”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Looking Back on The Beatles’ Movies, From ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ to ‘Help!’

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on TV Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at BeatlesonTV.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide. The Fab Four’s energy was never higher than on their three beloved films. Ahead of the release of Disney+’s docuseries The Beatles:...
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Film Director Goes On The Defensive

Michael Lindsey-Hogg, the director of the Beatles' 1970 Let It Be movie, responded to Ringo Starr's recent quote that he felt the film was joyless. Lindsey-Hogg's raw footage from January 1969 has been recut and refurbished by director Peter Jackson for the six-part documentary, The Beatles – Get Back, which rolls out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.
MOVIES
BBC

Beatles manager Brian Epstein to be celebrated with statue

A new statue of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, showing him walking to see the band, will celebrate his legacy in Liverpool, the team behind it has said. The Brian Epstein Legacy Project wants to place the work on Whitechapel, close to the music impresario's record shop. A spokeswoman said the...
MUSIC
Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Les Miserables’ Actor Damien Bonnard Prepped to Play a Painter With Bipolar Disorder in His New Film

With his intense gaze and buoyant personality, Damien Bonnard has emerged as a promising French talent since playing a conflicted rookie cop in Ladj Ly’s Cannes-prizewinning, Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” in 2019. Although Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” is the only the third film which he has headlined — alongside Leila Bekhti...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy