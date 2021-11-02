Chloe Zhao Sold Out

Eternals is finally hitting theaters in less than two weeks, and Marvel fans are eager to meet the movie's vast cast of characters. There are ten Eternals with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, and they each have their own unique abilities and personalities. It was announced back in 2019 that one of the Eternals would be a gay character with a family, and it was revealed over time that the character in question would be Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos. During a recent interview with IndieWire, director Chloé Zhao spoke about bringing the MCU's first gay superhero to life on the big screen, and shared her hope that none of his scenes will get cut overseas, which has happened many times in the past.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO