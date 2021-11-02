Chloe Zhao Sold Out

Marvel gets too big for its britches in this weird family drama. Eternals begins with an opening crawl explaining the various made-up words you’ll need to know to understand the story. The ETERNALS are warriors from the planet OLYMPIA, chosen by the CELESTIALS, led by ARISHEM, to fight the DEVIANTS who threaten life across the universe. According to this film, the 26th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals are the only reason human beings have been able to develop civilization. About 45 minutes into the film, this crawl is revealed to be a lie.
Comments / 0