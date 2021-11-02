CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chloe Zhao Sold Out

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Eternals” is turning into an unmitigated critical disaster for Chloe Zhao. She should have never signed up for this movie. It was a peculiar decision on her part from the very beginning. As it stands, Zhao’s “Eternals”...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Eternals: Chloe Zhao Reveals Her Initial MCU Expectations

Being a part of a Marvel film can be a daunting thing. The wildly popular franchise has brought in billions at the box office and propelled many actors and filmmakers to new levels of success and fame. And while director Chloe Zhao has an Academy Award under her belt for her work, making a Marvel movie is its own experience, but according to Zhao, her expectations for working with Marvel Studios ended up lining up nicely with her actual experience. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zhao said that she felt supported and protected by the people she worked with making Eternals and it let her really "play" with her work.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals She Had to Cut Two Marvel Characters From the Film

Not only is the upcoming Eternals going to change how we look at the on-screen history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point, but it will also mark the biggest debuting roster of heroes in the franchise's history. 10 brand new heroes are coming to the MCU with the arrival of Eternals this weekend, not to mention the arrival of Dane Whitman, who could be taking up the mantle of Black Knight in the future. Even without Dane becoming a hero in this movie, 10 super-powered beings in one film is a lot, but there was actually a version of the script that had even more.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Eternals Will End with Two Crucial Post-Credit Scenes

Eternals will wrap up with not one, but two key post-credit scenes, director Chloé Zhao has revealed. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has of course become well-known for its mid and post-credits sequences, and Eternals will be no different, with audiences forced to sit through the endless scroll of the credits once again in order to see what the future of the MCU may bring...or to simply be mocked by Captain America for waiting. According to Zhao though, both of the Eternals scenes are equally important...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Eternals 2: Chloe Zhao Is Ready To Direct A Sequel

Director Chloé Zhao's massive Marvel superhero blockbuster, "Eternals," hasn't even hit theaters yet, but she's already up for the idea of shooting a sequel. The Oscar-winning "Nomadland" director seems game for just about anything, really, even a "Star Wars" flick (more on that below). Just imagine the scenes she could shoot at dusk on planets with multiple suns...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
thefashionistastories.com

Chloe Zhao in Chanel at the ''Eternals'' Paris Premiere

Following the London premiere, Chloe Zhao stepped out in Paris this evening(November 2nd) for the premiere of ''Eternals'' at Le Grand Rex. CHANEL has been Chloe's go to designer brand for all of her recent looks and she has been pulling pieces from the PRE-FALL 2021 collection which hasn't changed either. Her black tweed jacket was perfectly styled with cuffed leg jeans.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
blcklst.com

Interview (Video): Chloe Zhao

The writer-director of The Rider, Nomadland, and Eternals in conversation with Oscar-winning writer-director Barry Jenkins. The next big Marvel movie Eternals opens on November 5, 2021. It is co-written and directed by Chloe Zhao, representing quite a jump from two of her previous movies: The Rider and Nomadland. In this...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Teases Another Oscar Winner Could Join the Marvel Universe

Marvel's Eternals director Chloé Zhao is making her big Marvel Cinematic Universe debut fresh off an Oscar win for her film Nomadland. However, as Zhao tells it, she may not be the only Oscar-winner amongst Marvel Studios' new crop of stars! In a new interview, Chloe Zhao was asked point-blank if her Nomadland star and collaborator (and four-time Oscar winner) Frances McDormand would ever come play in the MCU. Well, Zhao gave a pretty definitive response to that inquiry, by not only saying that McDormand would join the MCU, but that "I think she wants to."
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Eternals director Chloe Zhao discusses the Marvel movie’s Superman reference

Okay, so it’s not quite Avengers vs. Justice League, but if you’ve been paying attention to the marketing for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, you may be aware that the film includes the MCU’s first direct reference to the Distinguished Competition. A recent promo for the film features a scene where Phastos’...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Rotten Tomatoes
thechronicle-news.com

Chloe Zhao 'empowered' by Denis Villeneuve

Chloe Zhao finds "a lot of strength" in 'Eternals' hitting cinemas at the same time as 'Dune'. The 39-year-old director has taken the leap into blockbuster movie making with her star-studded Marvel Cinematic Universe film and although release schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic means her film is being released within weeks of Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi saga, she isn't upset about them going head-to-head because her fellow filmmaker has been such a big source of support and even let her watch 'Dune' before its release so she could "learn" from him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Hopes Gay Characters Won't Be Censored Overseas

Eternals is finally hitting theaters in less than two weeks, and Marvel fans are eager to meet the movie's vast cast of characters. There are ten Eternals with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, and they each have their own unique abilities and personalities. It was announced back in 2019 that one of the Eternals would be a gay character with a family, and it was revealed over time that the character in question would be Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos. During a recent interview with IndieWire, director Chloé Zhao spoke about bringing the MCU's first gay superhero to life on the big screen, and shared her hope that none of his scenes will get cut overseas, which has happened many times in the past.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Eternals (2021) dir. Chloe Zhao

Marvel gets too big for its britches in this weird family drama. Eternals begins with an opening crawl explaining the various made-up words you’ll need to know to understand the story. The ETERNALS are warriors from the planet OLYMPIA, chosen by the CELESTIALS, led by ARISHEM, to fight the DEVIANTS who threaten life across the universe. According to this film, the 26th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals are the only reason human beings have been able to develop civilization. About 45 minutes into the film, this crawl is revealed to be a lie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals: How Dune Impacted Chloe Zhao's MCU Debut

Marvel's Eternals finds itself in a peculiar place as the film is not only the follow-up movie to Chloé Zhao's Oscar winning Nomadland but also introduces major new narrative branches into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also being critically mixed and the first "Rotten" movie from Marvel Studios to be released. The film also finds itself debuting just a few weeks after the critically acclaimed Dune, Denis Villeneuve's latest feature film and the first part in a planned multi-part adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel. With the two films now set to appear in theaters next to each other, Zhao credits Villeneuve's work with IMAX on the sci-fi adaptation with being a major boon to her own success on her Marvel movie.
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Eternals' is not one for the ages although Chloe Zhao freshens the Marvel formula

I went to "The Eternals" hoping it would feel at least as much like a Chloé Zhao movie as a Marvel movie but, alas, it does not. The "Nomadland" Oscar winner established a distinctive, naturalistic style in the low-budget movies she shot in her beloved South Dakota. But other than an S.D. cameo, some lovely scenes set at dawn and showing more interest in character interaction than an "Avengers" sequel would, there's not much to mark it as her work in Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest entry. In other words, the movie still climaxes with a bloated battle sequence where it's tough to tell what's going on.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS Review: Chloe Zhao's Earnest Superhero Odyssey Is The Most Ambitious MCU Movie Yet

What makes us human? Do we all have a purpose? Are we doomed to follow a path that will ultimately lead to our destruction, or are we capable of forging our own destinies?. These are not the sort of existential questions you'd usually expect to see posed in a Marvel Studios release, but Eternals is not your average superhero movie. In fact, if Chloe Zhao's intriguing, audacious film is guilty of anything, it's attempting to explore a few too many lofty ideas at once.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Addresses Thanos Appearance Rumors

Eternals director Chloé Zhao is very clearly a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Marvel Comics and the films they have inspired. As seen in the interview video above, Zhao is quick to spot a helmet for Nova, one of Marvel's cosmic heroes who has yet to gain any mainstream traction having not been featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. So, it should come as no surprise that Zhao is aware of some rumors surrounding her Eternals movie about characters like Thanos appearing. When it comes to excluding Marvel heroes and villains that audiences have already met in the MCU, it was not such an easy task to stay away from some of Zhao's favorites.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

'Eternals' Director Chloe Zhao Has Had Her Eye On Harry Styles For Awhile

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS MARVEL’S ETERNALS SPOILERS!!. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Harry Styles has a cameo in the new Marvel film Eternals. The news was revealed after a reporter shared a tweet following the Hollywood premiere in mid-October. Now, the director of the movie, Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy