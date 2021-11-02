Lee County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Bomb, Device Located And Will Be “Disrupted”

LEE COUNTY, FL. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a suspicious device located at a condo complex.

The suspicious device was located at Lakeridge View Court Condos. The bomb squad was called in to investigate the device.

Authorities say that residents on the upper level of this condominium have been evacuated.

In a press update Tuesday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that investigators found a device was located on the fourth floor of the condo building.

Marceno added that the device will be removed by the bomb squad and “disrupted” and that the device looks real and could be a bomb.

“Someone will go to jail for what they did, ” Marceno said.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more details are released.

